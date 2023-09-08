Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley get their prison sentences reduced

Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley

Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are slated to leave prison earlier than anticipated.

Jay Surgent, an attorney for the incarcerated Chrisley Knows Best couple, confirmed to EW on Friday that Todd, 55, and wife Julie, 50, have had their sentences reduced after being given a combined 19 years in prison in November for bank fraud and tax evasion. Surgent said that Todd's sentence has been reduced to about 10 years, from the initial 12, and Julie's has been reduced to about five years, from seven.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online inmate search system, Todd will leave Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida on Jan. 22, 2033, and Julie will leave Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2028.

Surgent said the Chrisleys have been "model inmates" and qualified for the reductions under the First Step Act. He added that they could be eligible for further reductions when new sentencing guidelines take effect in November.

The Chrisleys were found guilty in June 2022 of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as several other federal charges of tax evasion. In addition to their prison sentences, they were given 16 months of probation each following their incarceration and a court order to pay restitution.

The Chrisleys reported to prison in January and have an appeal pending in the 11th Circuit Court.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that a new Chrisley family reality show is in the works from Scout Productions. The untitled series will follow the Chrisley children and Todd's mother, Faye, as they adjust to Todd and Julie's imprisonment.

