The Real Story Behind Kit Harington Getting Kicked Out of an NYC Bar (Exclusive)

The owners of NYC's Barfly spoke to ET to set the record straight on what went down with the 'Game of Thrones' star.

The owners of Barfly have no issue with Kit Harington!

After video of the Game of Thrones star appearing intoxicated before being escorted out of the New York City bar was published on TMZ, owners Aldo Parisi and Krystyn Shari spoke to ET to clear up the nature of the incident.

"Kit Harington walked into Barfly Friday evening already intoxicated. He was over-served somewhere else, not at our establishment," the owners said. "He was at Barfly for maybe 30 minutes total. Harington bought one Jameson for himself, a drink for his friend and a round of drinks for all of the other customers at the bar."

The owners went on to describe their side of the "disagreement" that took place between Harington and the pool players.

"The disagreement seen on the video ... was over a pool game that Harington interrupted. A customer was letting him take his shot for him but he didn’t understand the rules of the game," they said. "The game being played is called ‘Killer’ where each person takes one shot, but Harington tried to continue shooting. That was the extent of the disagreement."

Parisi and Shari also took issue with the reporting as to why Harington came back to the bar after being escorted out, noting it was merely to pick up the check -- and then some!

"When our staff realized how intoxicated Harington was they politely asked him to leave and two of our staff members helped him out. He came back later that night to pay his check and left a one hundred percent tip -- $70 on a $70 check! The bartenders that served him both said he was actually a very nice guy."



"We at Barfly are not happy that a customer took videos of Harington inside our bar," the owners concluded. "Our customers deserve their privacy no matter who they are, we’ve had plenty of famous people in here in the past and nothing like that has happened to them ... Barfly wants Harington to know he is welcome back anytime!"

ET has reached out to Harington's rep.

Meanwhile, Harington was at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, where like many other attendees, he wore all-black in support of the Time's Up initiative.

Reporting by Rande Iaboni

