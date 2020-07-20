'Real Housewives of New York's' Sonja Morgan Debuts $75,000 Facelift

As her tagline goes, Sonja Morgan has a taste for luxury...and luxury has a taste for Sonja Morgan.

And now, the Real Housewives of New York star is debuting her latest lavish purchase: A $75,000 facelift and neck lift. Following five months of filming—and right before quarantine—the 56-year-old quietly went under the knife for a nip and tuck with New York plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono.

"I promised to tell you first," she joked to Justin Sylvester on Monday's Daily Pop, noting the procedure is different because "he goes under the muscle, which keeps the skin attached to the muscle so all the blood vessels are still attached and very vibrant and alive."

The goal, according to Jacono, was to give her a natural looking revamp with a minimal access deep plane extended facelift and accompanying neck lift. "It lifts the deep structures of the face while also releasing facial ligaments," Jacono, author of The Park Avenue Face, explained to E! News. "Which results in a naturally volumized, heart-shaped face of youth, free of distortion or tension. It also eliminates the need for recurrent injectable fillers and fat grafting."

The biggest difference with the approach, he continued, "is that it lifts the face vertically against gravity. Not pulled back to the ears, stretching the corners of the mouth, to avoid that dreaded 'wind tunnel' look."

And while Morgan had four months to recover amid quarantine, the final look is here to stay. "It can last approximately 10 to 12 years versus a traditional facelift," Jacono said. "And the procedure is usually performed under twilight anesthesia."

For Morgan, the reveal was worth the wait. While viewers are seeing her pre-surgery face on the current season of the Bravo hit, she has started to slowly show off her new look on social media. "He's the surgeon of all surgeons," she raved. "I don't take chances. My face is my money. Well first my mouth is my money and like to say my ass-ets are my money, too!"

Watch the video above to see her full interview on Daily Pop! The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays on Bravo.

