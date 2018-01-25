'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Charged With Felony After December Arrest

Luann de Lesseps has been charged with a felony.

The Real Housewives of New York City star was charged on Wednesday with the felony of resisting an officer with violence as well as misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication, ET confirms.

De Lessep's felony charge carries a possible sentence of up to five years, while the misdemeanors carry sentences of up to a year. The charges stem from de Lessep's arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m. local time. She was released on her own recognizance 10 hours later. She pleaded not guilty on Dec. 29.

The 52-year-old reality star later took to Twitter to apologize for the incident.

"I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions," she wrote at the time. "I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

De Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Palm Beach last year. Seven months later, she announced that they were going their separate ways, and their divorce was finalized one month later, on Sept. 18, 2017. De Lesseps announced in December that she would be entering an alcohol treatment center following her arrest, and revealed on Tuesday that she was home from rehab and "doing great."

ET has reached out to de Lesseps' rep for comment.

