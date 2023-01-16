13

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah ordered to mental health program after prison

Doha Madani and Diana Dasrath
·2 min read

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah has been ordered to participate in a mental health treatment program as part of her probation following her prison release.

Shah, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors said Shah was a leader of a "nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme" that victimized thousands of people.

She has been ordered to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 17, according to a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for Southern New York.

Jen Shah on
Jen Shah on

Shah will undergo five years of supervised release, which will include mental health treatment approved by the U.S. Probation Office.

"You must continue to take any prescribed medications unless otherwise instructed by the health care provider," the order states. "You must contribute to the cost of services rendered based on your ability to pay and the availability of third-party payments."

Shah has said she suffered from depression and was on antidepressant medication during episodes of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." On a recent episode, Shah revealed to her castmates that she had attempted suicide in the aftermath of being charged in the federal case.

Shah said that she had locked herself in a bathroom and that her husband broke down the door. She said she was hospitalized for more than two days.

Shah pleaded for leniency in a statement to the court last month, saying her actions stemmed in part from "some personal painful experiences that I was going through in my life," including the deaths of her father and a grandmother.

Her attorneys also filed a memorandum to the court last month asking for a 36-month sentence, describing her commitments to her children and community. It noted her work with a mental health organization that works within the Polynesian community.

"Given her own background, Jen feels deeply empathetic toward anyone marginalized, fearing rejection, and struggling with mental health issues," the memorandum said.

But victims of the fraud scheme revealed the mental health toll Shah's actions took on them in impact statements used to evaluate her sentencing. A Canadian woman who lost more than $100,000 said she contemplated suicide after the financial stress took a toll on her marriage and her ability to care for her ailing father.

"The burden you have caused me is overwhelming, I can't even really put words to the amount of anguish you have caused," the victim wrote to Shah in her impact statement.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Spacey Thanks Italy’s Cinema Museum For “Ballsy” Invitation; Tips Hat To Jack Lemmon, Bryan Singer & David Fincher

    Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey made an emotional return to the public eye on Monday night with a special honorary event organized by Italy’s National Cinema Museum in the northern Italian city of Turin, attended by Deadline. For the actor, who has been keeping a low profile since a string of sexual misconduct accusations in 2017 […]

  • Relatives of Kanye West’s ‘new wife’ speak out

    The rapper allegedly married the Yeezy’s employee at a ‘private ceremony’ in Beverly Hills

  • The Charlotte Hornets’ season is toast. Should they be playing the youngsters more?

    The Hornets dropped to 11-34, worst in the Eastern Conference, after losing to the Boston Celtics for the second time in three days on Monday.

  • You Just Got an Air Fryer—Here are 23 Low-Calorie Recipes to Make First

    Looking for light yet nutritious dinner options you can make in your new air fryer? Recipes like our Air-Fryer Beets with Feta and Air-Fryer Coconut Shrimp are tasty ways to make the best use out of your air fryer.

  • Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken Florida sailboat months after storm

    The body of a Florida man who went missingduring Hurricane Ian has been found on a sunken sailboat months after the storm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Andy Cohen Stumbles When Asked Why He ‘Sided’ With Jen Shah in Fraud Case: ‘Oh God’

    He didn’t plead the fifth! During a CNN sit-down, Andy Cohen got flustered and stumbled over his response when asked why he initially took Jen Shah’s “side” in her fraud case. “You’re on the record last November as saying that you hope she would get no jail time,” Chris Wallace questioned the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, during the interview, which aired on Sunday, January 15. “And the question I have is: Why would you take her side against the thousands of people she defrauded, including a lot of elderly?” Cohen, who scrunched up his face while trying to think back, replied, “I think that I was hoping she was actually innocent.” Wallace, 75, fired back, “She pleaded guilty!” The Bravo star attempted to correct the veteran journalist by pointing out that he said that before the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded guilty — “I think,” Cohen said — but Wallace noted it was after. “Oh, really? Oh, God,” Cohen cringed, laughing. “Wow, this is fun.” Shah, 49, and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 while RHOSLC cameras were rolling. The two were booked on conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss claimed in a press release at the time that the duo “allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.” HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh posited that Shah and Smith “built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people.” Though Shah initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained her innocence on season 2 of RHOSLC, she later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry,” the reality star said in a statement to the judge at the time, per Good Morning America. Four months later, in November 2022, Cohen exclusively told Us Weekly that he didn’t “know what to say to people who want her on the show … I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back” for season 4 of RHOSLC. In his CNN interview, the Real Housewives executive producer clarified the context of his comments, explaining he was asked about her “status with the show.” Cohen, who acknowledged to Wallace that Shah “[did something bad] and should go to jail,” added, “I think I was saying, ‘Look, you know, sometimes you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope they are not guilty of something horrible.’” Earlier this month, Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison with five years of supervised release. She must report to prison by February 17.

  • Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals

    Before presenting on-stage, Kerry Washington hit the red carpet Sunday at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in a Giorgio Armani Privé strapless sequined gown embroidered with crystals

  • Critics Choice Awards 2023: The full winners list

    Find out who took home the biggest awards of the night...

  • Lori Harvey Makes Relationship With Damson Idris Instagram Official After Michael B. Jordan Split

    Her new man. Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris made their relationship Instagram official amid her 26th birthday. First, the Snowfall star, 31, shared a photo of himself giving Harvey a kiss on the cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," Idris captioned the Instagram Story on Friday, January 13. Lori shared his romantic tribute via her social

  • Captain Sandy Just Fired One Below Deck Season 10 Crew Member

    One Below Deck crew member is setting sail and heading home following lots of onboard drama. Find out which star was let go by Captain Sandy Yawn on the Bravo series' Jan. 16 episode.