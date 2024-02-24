The Real Housewives Of Potomac: Season 8

In Potomac, Maryland, a hidden gem near the nation's capital, lies a wealthy and exclusive community with rolling hills, gated mansions, and sophisticated prep schools. The Real Housewives of Potomac follows the upscale lives of six well-to-do women—Gizelle Bryant, Katie Rost, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby—who have secured their places in this prestigious society through legacy or marriage. The show explores how far these ladies will go to maintain their spot in this invitation-only community.

