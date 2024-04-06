‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Alum Lauri Peterson Mourns Death Of Son Joshua Waring At Age 35

Lauri Peterson, former star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, is mourning the loss of her son Joshua Waring.

In an emotional tribute shared on social media, the reality TV personality said her son died at the age of 35 on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” Peterson shared on Instagram. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

Peterson continued, “Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!”

The former Bravo star reflected on Waring’s time as a father saying that “he received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years.”

Peterson, who was one of the original cast members of RHOC, thanked “all fo the people that have tried to help Josh along the way” saying she has been “witness to many angels on Earth.”

“Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life,” she added. “I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness.”

In recent years, Waring had made headlines for his legal troubles, like in 2022 when he faced criminal charges for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your ‘Mama Bear & Mama Dukes’ and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve,” Peterson continued. “Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom.”

Andy Cohen, RHOC executive producer, added, “Lauri, I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story, you would be educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love.”

Some of Peterson’s former RHOC co-stars also expressed their condolences in the comments.

“Oh Laurie, my heart breaks for you so much. I know how much you fought for him and always wanted nothing but the best for him,” Gretchen Rossi replied. “May the Lord surround you with his angels and give you strength through this incredibly hard loss. I love you friend.”

Jeana Keough wrote, “My heart breaks for you, i know how hard you worked to be his advocate . Big hug and prayers for your family at this sad time.”

Jo de la Rosa said, “I am so incredibly sorry, Lauri. Sending you all my love and praying for your heart. Here if you need anything.”

Peggy Tanous added, “I am so sorry for your loss sweetie. Sending you love and prayers at this difficult time. Josh is in a beautiful place now as hard as it is.”

