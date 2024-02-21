The Real Housewives Of Miami: Season 6

This season, Joanna and Adriana plan their dream weddings, facing challenges like pre-nuptial disagreements and relationship controversies. Lea navigates new bonds and old friendships, proving she's more than a housewife. Alexia focuses on her two sons, Frankie, who recovers from a car accident, and Peter, dealing with personal challenges. Lisa struggles with fertility but is determined to have a baby. Through it all, these ladies showcase the sexy, sultry side of Miami.

