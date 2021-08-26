'Real Housewives of Miami' star Alexia Echevarria's mom dies from COVID-19 on her wedding day

Real Housewives star Alexia Echevarria reveals her mother passed away from COVID-19 on the day she was set to wed Todd Nepola. (Photo: WireImage)

Bravo's Alexia Echevarria is mourning her mother on what should be the happiest day of her life. The Real Housewives of Miami star revealed in a heartbreaking post her mom, Nancy, passed away from "the horrible and deadly COVID-19" on her wedding day. Echevarria is engaged to fiancé Todd Nepola.

"The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest," Echevarria wrote Wednesday alongside a photo of her and her mom.

"My mother was the kind of woman that was respected, admired, inspirational and so ahead of her times. She was a trailblazer in so many aspects of life. A political refugee from Cuba, who put herself through medical school in the 1960s. Raised three children on her own with the help of my grandmother. A feminist and liberal with her social views. She always had an educated opinion," the 54-year-old continued. "She showed me to live unapologetically, never look back, and don't regret the things you've done but the things you haven't."

Echevarria added, "I'll always admire your love for connecting with people and I will always share the love for your second homeland, Spain. To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel, no amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honor of sharing a lifetime with me. Rest In Peace Mami. I know you’re in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again."

Echevarria's co-stars and fellow Bravolebrities offered condolences.

"Praying for your family," wrote RHOM star, Larsa Pippen.

"I'm so so sorry my friend. She is always with you keep talking to her," added former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin.

Eboni K. Williams, who stars on the current season of RHONY, said she's "so deeply sorry... I'm keeping you and your entire family lifted in prayer."

Echevarria starred on the first three seasons of RHOM. The show went off the air in 2013 but has been rebooted. Season 4 is in production and is set to air on Peacock.