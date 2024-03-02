‘The Real Housewives Of Dubai’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date On Bravo

Bravo has finally set the premiere date for The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2, which will start on June 2nd.

The long-awaited second season of the series will drop two years after the first season. BravoCon attendees in November 2023 were treated to a viewing of the second season’s first episode.

Season 2 of RHODubai will see the return of Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. Taleen Marie joins the show’s cast following Nina Ali’s exit after one season.

Bravo also dropped a teaser of the new season to hold fans over until the premiere of Season 2. One of the moments that has fans talking is when Stanbury calls her fellow co-star Al Madani a “hypocrite” in a heated exchange of words.

“Follow me, or your against me,” Al Madani says in one of her confessionals.

Ayan brings more fashion and Brooks is seen calling someone out saying, “You disrespected my friend.”

Watch the teaser in the video below.

The drama in this desert is just getting started. Here's your 🔥FIRST LOOK🔥 at Season 2 of #RHODubai, premiering on June 2nd with new episodes Tuesdays. Trailer coming soon… 👀 pic.twitter.com/pfKAqOAvKc — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 29, 2024

As cameras got ready to pick up the drama of RHODubai following Season 1, Ali announced she was exiting the franchise after her one and only season.

“It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and to help Bravo bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home,” Ali posted on Instagram. “I’m grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer.”

