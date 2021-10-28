'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion: Report

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint at her Los Angeles area home. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly robbed and held at gunpoint on Wednesday night during an invasion at her Encino Hills, Calif., home.

According to the Daily Mail, Dorit was home with her young children when she awoke to two men standing at the end of her bed. They allegedly grabbed her and she begged, "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother." One of the men apparently said, "Kill her." Dorit's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was in London. The intruders reportedly ransacked the house for 20 minutes, stealing the stylish star's jewelry and handbags. The men did not enter the bedrooms belonging to her children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, per the report.

The LAPD confirms to Yahoo Entertainment a home invasion robbery occurred in Encino Hills on Wednesday around 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders. It's unknown if they had weapons and no one was injured. The amount of property taken is also unknown. The robbery-homicide division is handling the case.

A rep for the reality star did not respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

The Daily Mail reports that Dorit was set to begin production on the new season of RHOBH on Thursday. It's unclear if she will film and Bravo is not commenting on production-related details. Dorit is known for her high fashion on the show, which she often showcases on social media.

In 2018, the Kemsleys's former home in Beverly Hills was robbed when it was on the market. It was apparently targeted by a robber who frequented open houses. They purchased their Encino home for $6.5 million in 2019. They put the house for sale in Sept. 2020 for $9.5 million but took it off the market months later.