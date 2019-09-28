Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Eva Marcille and Husband Michael Sterling Welcome Son

He’s here!

PEOPLE confirms Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling have welcomed their second child together, a son named Maverick.

Marcille, 34, and her husband share son Michael Todd Jr. ,17 months, and the reality star also has daughter Marley Rae, 5½, from a previous relationship.

Us Weekly was the first to report the news of Maverick’s birth.

Marcille, 34, first announced her pregnancy in May, sharing the exciting news exclusively with PEOPLE.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” she told PEOPLE, joking, “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

“It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life,” added Sterling. “I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2018, months after welcoming their first child together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Earlier this month, Marcille and her RHOA costars celebrated her third child with a flower-themed baby shower.

As she shared photos from the special day, the star revealed that it took her a while to actually get excited about the bash.

“Pardon me I must say initially I was not super excited about having a baby shower considering this is my third child,” she wrote.

“However, waking up this morning I’m super excited and it is my joy to celebrate the welcoming of my newest Flower Child ‘Baby Maverick.’ The Sterling clan gets a little bit bigger,” she added.