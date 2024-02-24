'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Alum Porsha William Files For Divorce From Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are going their separate ways after 15 months of marriage, Access Hollywood has learned. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum filed for divorce from Simon on Thursday in Atlanta, according to court documents obtained by People. The move comes amid rumors regarding Simon's citizenship status. A source claimed to the outlet that the cause of their split is an "ongoing matter" but says the divorce is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past." Porsha and Simon tied the knot twice Nov. 2022 and got engaged in May 2021 after one month of dating. A rep for Porsha had no comment when contacted by Access Hollywood.

