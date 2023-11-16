Get Ready To Sweat — Gymshark’s Black Friday Sale Is Here With Up to 70% Off Sitewide

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

New Year’s is right around the corner, and with it comes an onslaught of resolutions. If health and fitness are your goals, why not accomplish them stylishly and at a steep price cut? From discounts on gym bags and loungewear sets, to innovative performance gear that’ll support your progress, Gymshark is offering up to 70% off every item on-site and in-store during The Gymshark Black Friday Sale.

Starting today, you’ll be able to bag everything you need to upgrade your workout gear and athleisure collection. With just over a week to go until the Black Friday deals officially start, this is a great opportunity to cut those lines and get ahead of your shopping list.

When navigating the Black Friday sales online, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a first-time rookie. This year, you need to be as prepared as possible. (Note: Given stock, discounts and inventory will vary and only while supplies last)

The Gymshark Black Friday Sale will start on November 16th, 2023, at:

8am PST, 9am MST, 11am EST for North American regions

5pm AWST, 7pm AEST, 8pm AEDT for Australian regions

4pm GMT for all other international regions

Our Gymshark Black Friday Deal Wishlist

$32.20 $46 30% off

Buy Apex 5” Hybrid Shorts

Gymshark’s Apex collection was designed to keep you cool during those intense workouts. For example, the heat-mapping ventilation in the Hybrid Shorts regulates your body temperature by wicking away sweat and allowing airflow with their breathable fabrics.

$30 $50 40% off

Buy Apex Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Whether you’re at the gym or heading on a long hike, the Long Sleeve T-Shirt‘s anti-odor technology will keep you smelling fresh. The heat-mapping ventilation and sweat-wicking tech will also keep you dry, making this tee the perfect option for high-throttle and intense workouts.

$37.80 $54 30% off

Buy Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings

The Vital Seamless 2.0 Legging takes your staple, comfy bottoms and gives them a bit of a boost. With a supportive ribbed waistband, breathable mesh, and sweat-wicking tech designed in a deep teal shade, it’s a great selection for working out in style.

$17.60 $44 60% off

Buy Elevate Longline Sports Bra

Elevate your workout routine with the Elevate Longline Sports Bra. Made from recycled nylon it not only gives you light support but a bit of stretch as well. Like most of their products, it’s also made with sweat-wicking and ventilation technology to keep you cool during a particularly hot workout.

$37.80 $42 10% off

Buy Small Everyday Gym Bag

Bring the Everyday Gym Bag to work and the gym as your everyday bag hybrid. Designed with a wet pocket for those post-gym sweaty clothes and a main-entry space for your daily work items like laptops, charges, food, etc., it’s a great selection for those on the go and ready for a workout.

When does the Gymshark Black Friday sale end?

Currently, there is no end date to the Gymshark sale, and ends while supplies last so make sure to snag those hot ticket items.

What discounts can you get in the Gymshark Black Friday sale?

Discounts will be up to 70% off throughout gymshark.com during The Gymshark Black Friday Sale. Note that stock levels, discounts, and inventory will vary and only while supplies last.

You’ll also be able to use your student, apprentice, and service discount during The Gymshark Black Friday Sale. To see their full partnership list, head to the Black Friday Sale FAQ page.

Will you be able to return items from the Gymshark Black Friday sale?

Yes! You’ll have up until January 31st, 2024 to return any items purchased within the Gymshark Black Friday Sale. Note that all items marked FINAL SALE are not eligible for returns, refunds, exchanges or store credit.

