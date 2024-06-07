Ready for The Strip: ABQ-based Electric Playhouse to open Las Vegas, Nevada, location on June 22

Jun. 6—The Las Vegas Strip is about to get more electric — Electric Playhouse, that is.

The Albuquerque-based entertainment company will open its Las Vegas, Nevada, location on June 22.

"In a world where passively sitting in front of screens with video games, smartphones, VR and TV is all too common, Electric Playhouse provides an active, social and energetic entertainment alternative," said Brandon Garrett, Electric Playhouse chief executive officer and co-founder. "Our goal is to reenergize the way people of all ages interact with technology by inviting them into an experiential world where they can connect, play and create lasting memories together."

The 10,000-square-foot social gaming destination will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Garrett said Electric Playhouse promises to lure visitors off the couch and into a vibrant world where their bodies become the controllers, encouraging active play and healthy movement — without the need for headsets or gadgets. The walls and floors inside Electric Playhouse will spring to life and respond to players' actions.

Upon arrival, guests will step into a dynamic environment filled with seven areas of physically and mentally stimulating games for solo players, pairs, groups of up to 40 and everything in between.

Kiosks in each game area will also allow guests to easily explore and select from a multitude of games.

Utilizing proprietary body-mapping technology and motion sensors combined with its own, original collection of games, Electric Playhouse offers an incomparably engaging and sociable gaming experience.

The venue is equipped with a network of sensors that generate a real-time point cloud, enabling precise tracking of individuals and large groups throughout the facility.

Garrett said Electric Playhouse in Las Vegas will feature its full collection of interactive experiences, including its most popular games such as Guacamole — a fast-paced adventure that keeps guests on their toes as they dash and dive to claim the colored tile before anyone else.

Along with its collection of games, Electric Playhouse will also feature a picturesque outdoor patio, which boasts dazzling views above the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Later this year, the destination will also launch a full-service bar to serve guests 21 and over, making it the go-to destination for those seeking a unique and vibrant late-night atmosphere.

"Also coming later this summer, (we) will introduce its upscale-themed dining experiences designed to delight culinary enthusiasts and discerning guests alike," Garrett said. "These rotating fine dining events will feature curated menus, drink pairings, guest celebrity chefs and more, all set within a multisensory environment of motion-activated projection, light and sound."

Electric Playhouse's Albuquerque location opened weeks before the pandemic in March 2020 and then shuttered. It reopened in 2021 and has built its brand with interactive games and dining experiences.