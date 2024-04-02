Get ready for the Springtime Tallahassee 10K race this weekend

It's not too late to register for one of Tallahassee's oldest foot races.

Gulf Winds Track Club's Springtime 5K and 10K races are set to start along with Springtime Tallahassee and Tallahassee's bicentennial celebrations this weekend.

All three races start and finish on Suwannee Street next to Cascades Park in Florida’s Capital City. The 10K and 5K race courses run through the beautiful Myers Park neighborhood and the 1 mile race is an out and back on Franklin Blvd. The 1 mile race starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K and 5K races start at 8 a.m.

Considered Tallahassee's hometown race, the Springtime race has been held continuously since 1976, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when it was canceled due to COVID. This race has always been held the same day as Springtime Tallahassee events.

After participating in the races, many people walk up the hill toward the Capitol to enjoy the parade and events in the Chain of Parks, including arts and crafts and music. The hills and the onlookers' cheers along the race course in Myers Park are sure to make for memories about the race.

Finishers of all three races receive a finisher’s medal. Awards will go to the overall male and female winners in the 1 mile race. Shirts will be technical material and will be available in crew, v-neck and kids sizes. Registration is $35; $18 for the $1 mile. Visit springtime10k.com. Packet pickup will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at REI at Market Square.

Food, drink and the awards ceremony will follow the races in the staging area.

