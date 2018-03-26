Ready Poster One: How British artist Paul Shipper created Spielberg's Ready Player One artwork (exclusive)

Becoming a poster designer is a difficult job to get into, especially when studios and production companies are spending less on artists and more on bad Photoshop.
Paul Shipper knows that too well, but that hasn’t stopped him from establishing a career of creating illustrated poster designs for some seriously big film campaigns, studios and special individuals.
Since his career began in the mid-to-late Nineties, the British artist has tailored his work to reflect the aesthetic of the “old “school” illustrated posters favoured by the likes of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.
Although at first his jobs were on the small side, through talent and online ingenuity, the Manchester lad has finally achieved his dream of drawing for a Spielberg movie, Ready Player One.
Paul spoke to Yahoo Movies about his monumental rise to success, working with Warner Bros, with Disney and becoming pals with Simon Pegg…
Yahoo Movies: How did you get involved with Ready Player One?
Paul Shipper: It all started with an email. Warner Bros’ marketing team had seen my speciality The Last Jedi poster and were looking for someone who could do that illustrated style, so I got an email in December from them asking if I was interested in working on a Steven Spielberg project. Of course I said yes. So once I signed the NDA they revealed the movie, and what basic concept they wanted for it.
YM: Obviously it’s filled with pop culture references – how did you choose which ones to use?
PS: I had access to a file of about 18,000 images including concept art from the movie and it was almost daunting really. I noticed there wasn’t any pose of Wade like that on the Back to the Future poster, though, so I did a mock up of him holding the visor like Marty McFly, and he was originally holding one of the keys in the first draft. I also had him in the “real world” mirrored with his avatar in the virtual world, in the same position underneath, to show the connection.
It’s funny because when the marketing team first saw it they didn’t like the way he was holding the VR headset. They said he looked like a welder. I told them that was a direct nod to Back to the Future and they immediately changed their mind.
Do you do multiple options?
I generally work on one design, not multiple, and if its not going right we’ll start another one. So when the initial layout is done it’s just about fine-tuning it. It’s a long process though, they’re quite intense, you send it off and it has to be approved by everybody. They didn’t have Mark Rylance or Simon Pegg in the original concept, or the kids from the High 5 group, and they didn’t want the laser beams coming out of the Iron Giant’s head, loads of things. At one point I took the kids out and put the Anorak in at the bottom. It got changed around a lot.
Did you meet Steven Spielberg?
No I didn’t. They said they were having a meeting to show him all the different ideas, as there were multiple artists and illustrators pitching too, and honestly I still didn’t think it was for the main poster or marketing material. But one Monday after the meeting I got an email from five different people saying “BOOM! You nailed it!”
Apparently Steven gravitated towards my poster and approved it immediately, though I still had to change a few things but I couldn’t believe it. I grew up with Spielberg’s fan, Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of my favourite, and the poster art is done by my hero Drew Struzan, so not in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen!
You have done some pretty amazing posters though for well known films, studios and people. What about The World’s End?
Yeah that was a commission for Simon Pegg which originally came about because of Star Trek. When the first JJ Abrams movie came out I was so disappointed by the poster. I felt they missed a huge opportunity to begin the rebirth of the illustrated posters. So a few years later when Into Darkness came out a website was asking illustrators if they fancied submitting their own ideas for a new poster and I gave them a couple for both movies.
It ended up getting some traction online and Simon Pegg ended up seeing it. He shared it on Twitter (when he was on Twitter) and I was getting so many notifications about it. JJ Abrams saw it and got his assistant to contact me saying he wanted to buy the original artwork. IDW then got in touch about their Star Trek comic and asked me to do some artwork for them too.
So you and Simon are mates?
Yeah we kept in touch via DM here and there but when The World’s End came out he asked me to do a special poster for him, and this is two or three weeks before the movie came out. He wanted it as a gift to Edgar Wright, Nick Frost and everyone on the film, but he wanted me to see the movie first so his assistant got in touch about screenings. I was living in New Zealand at the time and she said there was a screening in Wellington, which is about an eight hour drive from where I was staying, so I just thought I’d leave it.
Thing is, she didn’t say it was the world premiere so on the day I was at home thinking it was just a press screening I was missing. I could have met Benedict Cumberbatch who I’d just been drawing for Star Trek! Anyway I saw it a week later, did the poster, and Simon loved it. Around Christmas time Edgar Wright tweeted about how much he loved it and that led to him asking me to do another poster.
For A Fistful of Fingers?
Yeah that’s right, it’s over 20 years old and for the re-release they showed it at the Prince Charles Cinema in London and in LA. Edgar asked me to do a poster, saying he didn’t have any reference material, all I have is the movie, so I worked with him on that.
You did Doctor Strange too, you’re obviously a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch so have you tried to pitch a Sherlock poster too?
I did have someone at the BBC try and make something happen for that but I am a big fan. For Doctor Strange I kind of tried to woo Disney. I got in touch with their art department through a friend, and they work on the designs for the posters for every property they own. They got me an appointment to meet the head guy there, three years before the Doctor Strange thing that happened. He was impressed with my work and he’s famous for not liking illustrations, so that was great.
So how do you draw these posters?
I actually do it digitally. I used to paint traditionally and doing everything on art boards with airbrush, but Penguin Books saw my website and liked what they saw, which was mostly Indiana Jones fan art! They said they were looking for someone to do that sort of style for a book series called Gun Smoke and wanted to know I work digitally.
I said yes, even though I didn’t, so I had to figure it out because if they’re asking for digital maybe this is what they want now. So I had two weeks to learn how to do it digitally, so I bought Coral Painter, and a little tablet so I could draw into, and basically spent days playing with it and working it all out, until I had to give this job into them and they liked it. I was quite shocked really.
Why do you think there is a move back to illustrated posters?
It’s something that I’ve championed for ages and have been hoping that it makes a comeback. I even got in touch with Drew back in the Nineties asking him how I could be a movie poster artist like him and he wrote back to me. He was very realistic, he said computers have taken on a lot of the work and the studios are doing a lot of the design itself so aren’t using artists as much anymore. And his work dried up, but there was something in there which was a quote from Scripture “keep knocking until the door is opened to you” and ever since I’ve read that I’m never going to give up.
I always had faith even though there were bad Photoshop posters in cinemas and at the video shops, that illustrated posters would come back full circle and its happening. I’m feeling very privileged and fortunate to be associated with these movies.
Ready Player One is in cinemas this Friday
