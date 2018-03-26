Ready Poster One: How British artist Paul Shipper created Spielberg's Ready Player One artwork (exclusive)

Becoming a poster designer is a difficult job to get into, especially when studios and production companies are spending less on artists and more on bad Photoshop.

Paul Shipper knows that too well, but that hasn’t stopped him from establishing a career of creating illustrated poster designs for some seriously big film campaigns, studios and special individuals.

Since his career began in the mid-to-late Nineties, the British artist has tailored his work to reflect the aesthetic of the “old “school” illustrated posters favoured by the likes of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Although at first his jobs were on the small side, through talent and online ingenuity, the Manchester lad has finally achieved his dream of drawing for a Spielberg movie, Ready Player One.

Paul spoke to Yahoo Movies about his monumental rise to success, working with Warner Bros, with Disney and becoming pals with Simon Pegg…

Yahoo Movies: How did you get involved with Ready Player One?

Paul Shipper: It all started with an email. Warner Bros’ marketing team had seen my speciality The Last Jedi poster and were looking for someone who could do that illustrated style, so I got an email in December from them asking if I was interested in working on a Steven Spielberg project. Of course I said yes. So once I signed the NDA they revealed the movie, and what basic concept they wanted for it.

YM: Obviously it’s filled with pop culture references – how did you choose which ones to use?

PS: I had access to a file of about 18,000 images including concept art from the movie and it was almost daunting really. I noticed there wasn’t any pose of Wade like that on the Back to the Future poster, though, so I did a mock up of him holding the visor like Marty McFly, and he was originally holding one of the keys in the first draft. I also had him in the “real world” mirrored with his avatar in the virtual world, in the same position underneath, to show the connection.

It’s funny because when the marketing team first saw it they didn’t like the way he was holding the VR headset. They said he looked like a welder. I told them that was a direct nod to Back to the Future and they immediately changed their mind.

Do you do multiple options?

I generally work on one design, not multiple, and if its not going right we’ll start another one. So when the initial layout is done it’s just about fine-tuning it. It’s a long process though, they’re quite intense, you send it off and it has to be approved by everybody. They didn’t have Mark Rylance or Simon Pegg in the original concept, or the kids from the High 5 group, and they didn’t want the laser beams coming out of the Iron Giant’s head, loads of things. At one point I took the kids out and put the Anorak in at the bottom. It got changed around a lot.





Did you meet Steven Spielberg?

No I didn’t. They said they were having a meeting to show him all the different ideas, as there were multiple artists and illustrators pitching too, and honestly I still didn’t think it was for the main poster or marketing material. But one Monday after the meeting I got an email from five different people saying “BOOM! You nailed it!”

Apparently Steven gravitated towards my poster and approved it immediately, though I still had to change a few things but I couldn’t believe it. I grew up with Spielberg’s fan, Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of my favourite, and the poster art is done by my hero Drew Struzan, so not in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen!

You have done some pretty amazing posters though for well known films, studios and people. What about The World’s End?

Yeah that was a commission for Simon Pegg which originally came about because of Star Trek. When the first JJ Abrams movie came out I was so disappointed by the poster. I felt they missed a huge opportunity to begin the rebirth of the illustrated posters. So a few years later when Into Darkness came out a website was asking illustrators if they fancied submitting their own ideas for a new poster and I gave them a couple for both movies.