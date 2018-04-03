‘Ready Player One’: T.J. Miller Is Still in Steven Spielberg’s Blockbuster, And Technology May Be to Blame

Last December, when former “Silicon Valley” star T.J. Miller was accused of sexual assault by an anonymous woman and transphobic behavior by a film critic in the space of just two days, the actor and comedian was swiftly snipped from two big projects. First, Miller’s Comedy Central series “The Gorburger Show” was cancelled, then the mucus medication Mucinex dropped the comedian as its animated spokesperson. (He had previously left “Silicon Valley” in its fourth season, and the actor made it clear that he didn’t have any interest in returning to the HBO comedy; the newest season of the show has already nodded at killing his character off-screen.)

But one huge project didn’t abandon Miller: Steven Spielberg’s splashy new blockbuster, “Ready Player One,” which cast Miller as a bad guy in June of 2016, just one month before production was slated to begin on a production that Spielberg had spent three years fleshing out. (Miller has also reportedly not been cut from this summer’s “Deadpool 2,” where he will reprise his role as bar owner Weasel.) Miller’s name and likeness was mostly left out of marketing materials for the adaption of the Ernest Cline’s best-selling book of the same name and the actor did not appear at any official press events in support of the film (Miller, who is still performing comedy, has still been chatting about the project during interviews in support of his standup work, however).

The film opened last Friday, where it topped the box office with a total worldwide take of $181 million, Spielberg’s best opening weekend in a decade. And despite the allegations waged against Miller late last year, the actor remains a big part of the movie. (Warner Bros. declined to comment on this story.)

Miller’s presence in the adventure film — which mostly takes place inside a world-scale virtual reality world called the OASIS and sees him playing a mercenary named i-R0k hired to take down leading man Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) — has proven to be distracting to some audience members, who wonder why he wasn’t replaced wholesale after the allegations against him hit late last year. Some movie-goers took to Twitter after viewing the Spielberg film to ask why his voice wasn’t simply replaced by another actor:

For “Ready Player One,” however, the question of cutting Miller did not boil down to something as simple as swapping his voice for another one, because beneath all that CGI, Miller actually gives a physical performance in the movie.

Most readers likely recall the last time a situation like this came up: When actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct last year, “All the Money in the World” director Ridley Scott took the most ambitious approach to recasting Spacey’s role of J. Paul Getty, opting to totally swap in veteran actor Christopher Plummer just weeks before the film was slated to hit theaters. Production reconvened over Thanksgiving weekend in order to get all of the appropriate scenes reshot and ready for a Christmas release. It worked, too: the film was delivered on time and Plummer received an Oscar nod for his work.

Other accused talents have also been cut from various projects in the wake of allegations leveled against them, including “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor (who was axed from the Amazon show after an internal investigation), “The Ranch” actor Danny Masterson (fired from the Netflix series after rape charges resurfaced), actor and filmmaker Louis C.K. (who actually bought back his still-unreleased film “I Love You, Daddy” from The Orchard following a New York Times expose of his own alleged crimes), and actor Ed Westwick, who was dropped from BBC drama “Ordeal by Innocence” after being accused of rape.