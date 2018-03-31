'Ready Player One' would have been a better story if Aech was the hero

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Ready Player One

Ready Player One seems to be one of the most contentious book-to-screen adaptations in a long while, but the impassioned debate began way before a movie was green lit.

Ernest Cline’s book was published in 2011 and it was a New York Times’ bestseller which received several critically-acclaimed reviews from various news and pop culture outlets. The reception was unsurprising considering the story is steeped in nostalgic pop culture, fantasy and gaming which absolutely won the hearts of gamers and fanboys around the world. These types of readers saw themselves in Ready Player One’s lead protagonist Wade Watts, a white loner kid who spends his whole time absorbed in a virtual world called the OASIS and inevitably reaps the benefits of it.

Though it wasn’t just nerds and gamers who enjoyed the book; I myself took an immediate liking to it when I read it in 2016. My love of pop culture was and still isn’t as wide-ranging as Wade’s but the concept, the references and the plot were things that I thoroughly enjoyed.

That being said, I can absolutely understand the opprobrium of the book and the movie. Ready Player One is a criticism of corporations and conglomerates, set in a not too-distant future where these unchecked powers have caused global environmental upheaval and the world’s population to suffer, especially the poorest. However, at the same time it celebrates the films, games, music, TV shows and other pop culture products created by these type of capitalist corporations.

Even James Halliday is very much apart of the problem despite being positioned as a somewhat whimsical icon in both the film and the book. It’s great that he made the virtual world of the OASIS available to all, so that children could be educated and poorer people could experience more than just the shanty towns they were physically stuck in, but he also made trillions during his lifetime and didn’t immediately donate it to environmental charities or organisations where it was needed. Instead, he designed a scavenger hunt that pandered to his own ego and which very nearly ended up allowing all his money and life’s work ending up in the hands of Nolan Sorrento and his money-grabbing company Innovative Online Industries (IOI). Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a plot without Halliday’s Hunt but there’s still these conflicting factors that trouble the novel, as well as a lead protagonist whose primary relatability is to 30-plus white male nerds.





Wade might see himself as something of an outsider, but in the OASIS he is fundamentally the norm, albeit a bit poorer than most, and his journey doesn’t offer much newness from the characters in the films and TV shows he obsesses over. From Marty McFly to Billy Peltzer, ET’s Elliott to Ghostbuster’s Peter Venkman, there is no shortage of geeky white guys saving the day in ‘80s movies. But while the movie shifts a lot of the heroic legwork over to Art3mis, a fellow gunter (the name for people who are seriously on the hunt for Halliday’s egg) and Wade’s love interest, it just confirmed to me why Aech should have been the central hero.

Throughout the book, Aech is believed to be a man by everyone in the OASIS, including Wade, but actually she’s a woman. An 18-year-old black woman, in fact, called Helen Harris who has been hiding behind a white male avatar for years after her mother suggested it. You see, her mother Marie recognised that women and minorities could enjoy the perks of white male privilege in the virtual world.

“In Marie’s opinion, the OASIS was the best thing that had ever happened to both women and people of colour. From the very start, Marie had used a white male avatar to conduct all of her online business, because of the marked difference it made in how she was treated and the opportunities she was given.”

Helen did the same but her sex and gender wasn’t the only thing she was hiding. On her 18th birthday, she came out to her mother and it didn’t end well.

“‘Well, it turns out that my mother had her own set of deep-seated prejudices,’ Aech said. ‘She kicked me out of the house and said she never wanted to see me again. I was homeless for a little while. I lived in a series of shelters. But eventually I earned enough competing in the OASIS arena leagues to buy my RV, and I’ve been living in it ever since. I usually only stop moving when the RV’s batteries need to recharge.’”