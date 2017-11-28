Ready for more Pennywise? The 'IT' Blu-ray has eleven deleted scenes

The home entertainment release of IT, one of 2017’s biggest movies, will feature a whopping ELEVEN deleted scenes. It’s not yet clear how many will feature Pennywise, but one is rumoured to be a grisly flashback scene set hundreds of years before the events of the movie.

However there’s no sign of the Director’s Cut confirmed by the producers of the film that’s said to have 15 extra minutes of footage.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that horror fans will be able to get their hands on the hit Stephen King adaptation on 15 January, 2018, or as a digital download on New Year’s Day.

IT will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Blu-ray™ Steelbook, and will feature a number of extras including the 11 deleted scenes, a new interview with Stephen King, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.





Here’s the official details:

IT 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and Blu-ray™ Steelbook contain the following special features:

Pennywise Lives! – Who and what is Pennywise the Clown? Discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as the Eater of Worlds, Eater of Children and the Eternal Child.

The Losers’ Club – Get up close and personal with the teenage stars of “IT” as they bond together during the production, brave their deepest fears and come face-to-face with the demonic Pennywise.

Author of Fearer – The Master of Horror unleashes everything you were ever afraid of! Stephen King himself reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear, its effects on his storytelling and the powerful imprint It has made on his own literary universe.

Deleted Scenes – Eleven deleted or extended scenes from the film

The DVD release will just feature the deleted scenes as extras.

Movie studios are really pushing the new 4K Ultra HD format which offers an even better picture quality that the traditional 1080p image that you get from Blu-ray. However, you will need a 4K Ultra HD television to really appreciate the added benefit.

