Ready for the fall festival season? Don't miss these popular events in Volusia, Flagler

As we approach the changing season next month, residents in Volusia and Flagler counties have plenty of fall festivities and events to choose from as cooler weather (hopefully) rolls in.

Here are a few local fall celebrations to look forward to in the coming months.

Volusia County

Second annual End for Summer Fun Fest

This family-fun event takes place in Ponce Inlet next month.

The End of Summer Fun Fest, free to the public and organized by For the Love of Shopping, will have “artists, family-friendly vendors, sweets, fun and more,” organizers said.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the town’s community center, 4670 S. Peninsula Drive.

5th annual Autumn Fest

New Smyrna Beach will celebrate its fifth annual Autumn Fest at the Brannon Center next month.

The event, which is free for the public and also organized by For the Love of Shopping, will have “over 60 awesome vendors, artisans, makers, local businesses, fairy hair, face painting and more,” according to organizers.

Autumn Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The Brannon Center is located at 105 S. Riverside Drive.

Port Orange fall festival

The fourth annual Festival of Fall in Port Orange promises to be a day of family fun.

The event will feature vendors, artisans, food trucks, face painting, pony rides, a bounce house and local businesses.

The free festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Port Orange City Center, 1000 City Center Circle.

NSB Fall Festival

New Smyrna Beach will host its fall festival at the city’s sports complex.

The event, free to the public, will be an evening of family fun “with a corn maze, inflatables, a huge slide, vendors, food trucks and more.”

Tickets will also be available for purchase for games and rides at the event.

The event takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The city’s sports complex is located at 1800 Turnbull Bay Road.

30th annual Fall Festival of the Arts

This year's DeLand Fall Festival of the Arts is slated for Nov. 18 and 19.

If you enjoy art exhibits of every medium, DeLand’s Fall Festival of the Arts is a great option.

The event will feature works from 170 national artists of almost every kind.

“From the handcrafted curves of woodwork to the rich colors of imagination in paintings, witness the beauty of sculpture, glass, jewelry, leather, photography, printmaking, wood, ceramics and fiber, all presented by esteemed artists from around the country,” organizers said.

The event takes place along Woodland Boulevard on from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

For information, visit fallfestivaloftheartsdeland.com.

Flagler County

2nd annual Fall into the Holidays

Mark the beginning of the fall season at the Flagler County Fairgrounds.

The second annual Fall into the Holidays event, free to the public, promises to be a “huge” one, according to organizers, with vendors both indoors and out, entertainment, face painting, food trucks and more.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road in Bunnell.

18th annual Creekside Festival

The 18th annual Creekside Music & Art Festival takes place at Princess Place Preserve in Palm Coast Oct. 7 and 8.

Celebrate "the natural beauty of Northeast Florida" at the 18th annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival. The two-day family-friendly event includes live music; arts and craft vendors; historic demonstrations from a fur trapper and blacksmith, as well as "pottery wheel creations;" a food court; a beer garden; and a kids zone with train rides, pony rides, petting zoo and more.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast. Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free.

Island Fest 6

Island Fest 6 in Palm Coast will feature a day filled with music, food and fun.

“Our festival brings together the best of island culture, featuring live performances by local artists, delicious food and drinks, and exciting activities for all ages. Whether you're looking to dance the day away or just relax in the sun, Island Fest 6 has something for everyone,” organizers said.

The event is slated from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, near the Palm Coast Town Center at 145 City Place.

General admission tickets cost $20, with VIP tickets available for $40 and $80.

Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival

Palm Coast residents looking for a family-fun event focused on the arts should look no further: The city’s fall arts festival is a great option, promising "a day filled with art, music, food, and fun.”

“Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums for enjoyment and purchase. Local musicians will provide entertainment and food trucks will be on-site, offering various tasty treats,” the city said.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Central Park, 975 Central Ave.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fall festivals in New Smyrna Beach, Port Orange, Palm Coast, DeLand