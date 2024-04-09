Get ready for the diamond of the season: 75th Cotillion Anniversary Soiree

Can we call His Royal Majesty: Rex LXXV Christian Basinger Frierson the Cotillion "Diamond King?" The king rules over the formal bash's 75th Anniversary Ball on April 12 at the Municipal Auditorium.

Rex LXXV Frierson will rule with Her Royal Majesty: Regina LXXV Emma Deas Pickens, a student at the University of Arkansas, over "L'Esprit Rococo."

Socials in their best bib and tuckers will eat, drink and be merry at the grandest of all galas in the Ark-La-Tex.

Planned by Ball Chief Lara Yerger, the theme takes guests to 18th-century France, an era inspired by her love for the period.

Jim and Kathy Barlow, parents of Cotillion Prince James Wesley Barlow, and Rebecca and Keith Woods, parents of Cotillion Princess Hannah Maurine Fells.at the Cotillion Club President's Announcement Party at the Shreveport Club January 26, 2024.

"(It was) the pinnacle of culture and civility throughout Europe," explained Yerger. "As the epicenter for the era's trends in fashion, art, culture and philosophy, the aesthetic was characterized by its whimsical take on elegance, with an eye towards decadence. The effect? Unparalleled extravagance at every turn."

Cotillion 2024 Ball Chairman Lara Yerger and 2024 Ball Co-Chairman Amy Noles at the Cotillion Club President's Announcement Party at the Shreveport Club January 26, 2024.

There will be dancing and merriment among parterre gardens and golden halls and by elegance and lightness of it all. "Think light colors, natural tones and intricate designs," said Yerger

Next in the court line:

His Royal Highness: Prince James Wesley Barlow, student at Louisiana Tech, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Ray Barlow, member of Sigma Nu Fraternity; Her Royal Highness: Princess Hannah Maurine Falls, LSU, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Keith Woods.

Paula Frierson with her husband His Royal Majesty: Rex LXXV Christian Basinger Frierson at the Cotillion Club President's Announcement Party at the Shreveport Club January 26, 2024.

The four top royals are among a starry crowd of a supporting cast who round out the court. The list includes five duchesses from Caddo and Webster Parishes; Cane River; and Natchitoches and Houston, 17 Gentlemen of the Court; 11 Ladies of the Court; four heralds and 4 pages to the king and queen.

Cotillion's history harks back to 1949, when the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, local merchants and civic leaders held committee meetings to research the creation of a permanent festival of the area, according to Cotillion Club press information. The first festival was in May 1949. Theme: "Moonlight and Magnolias." Attendance: 500 couples.

"The event strives to bring about significant economic impact and a continued interest in the Ark-La-Tex," according to the history.

In a bio he wrote for The Times, King Christian admitted that initially, he was reluctant to accept the popular post, but the reluctance was short-lived. "I asked myself ... Could I be a good ambassador for the kings' tradition and to add my name to a long list of good men in the community?" Frierson decided the answer was: "Yes." Although he didn't present specific details about costume secrets, the king shared a fun fact: "The shirt I am wearing was actually worn on the set in ''Lonesome Dove.'"

Dr. Russell VanNorman and his wife Susanna VanNorman who is Chairman of Publicity for 2024 Cotillion at the Cotillion Club President's Announcement Party at the Shreveport Club January 26, 2024.

As for the king, he is a storied Cotillion veteran. A past Gentleman of the Court, his family participants include three duchesses, a king, and a prince.

The festival kicked off in January with the black-tie President's Announcement Party at the Shreveport Club hosted by Lloyd Andrew Brown, president of the Cotillion Governing Board, and Mrs. Brown.

Dana and John David Pickens, who was 2023 Cotillion Club President, with Caffery and Lloyd Andrew Brown who is 2024 Cotillion Club President at the Cotillion Club President's Announcement Party at the Shreveport Club January 26, 2024.

By tradition, Brown proclaimed the reign of His Royal Majesty Rex LXXV Christian Basinger Frierson, of CB Frierson Farm.

The king, a graduate of LSU, is well known in town for his church and community participation and is in business with his son Christian Basinger Frierson II. He is a familiar figure at First Presbyterian Church where he is is on the Board of Trustees. He serves on the Board of Cotton Storage Warehouse-Alexandria, is a member of the National Cotton Council and served on the Caddo Parish District 5 Civil Service Board. Socially speaking, he is a Captain Shreve High School Circle of Honor Recipient and member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Frierson is married to Paula Stevens Frierson and they share three children: Caroline Frierson Hernandez, married to Brett; Christian Basinger Frierson II, married to Laura; and Katherine Frierson Young, married to Max.

His Cotillion lineage includes service as a Gentleman of the Court. Family Participation: A king, a prince and three duchesses.

At Arkansas, Queen Pickens majors in marketing, studio art, with a focus in photography. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Pickens discovered she was selected Queen LXXV when her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John David Pickens, presented her with a gift box holding a crown inside and asked if she wanted to be queen. "I said, 'Yes,' on the spot!'" remembered Pickens. She was a Cotillion herald at age 6.

"My dress perfectly represents the Rococo Period. I am especially excited about my mantle because it is perfect for the theme, so colorful," she continued.

Pickens fits right into her role for "I love everything France - the decor of the Rococo period, macaroons, champagne and flowers."

The Royal Court is ready for its tableau.

As Ball Chief Yerger said: "Let's celebrate this momentous anniversary in Shreveport history while being transported to the French countryside."

She promises dancing in the aisles, a Royal Banquet by Haynesville's Upper Crust in the flower-filled Royal Tent, outstanding, indescribable decorations with surprises, and merriment among parterre gardens and gold halls as guest gather together to celebrate The Spirit of Rococo.

How can invitees resist the lure of diamonds - the Cotillion's Diamond Anniversary, the biggest social event in Shreveport?

We say: Let's get this magical evening rolling.

