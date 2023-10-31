Get Ready for BravoCon With Olivia Flowers
The Southern Charm-er reveals the "hardest" part to packing for BravoCon weekend.
The Southern Charm-er reveals the "hardest" part to packing for BravoCon weekend.
Ford is bringing the fire to SEMA this year by revealing a new Mustang FP800S concept package.
It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly-formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.
Oil prices could surge to record highs if the conflict in the Middle East broadens and the Ukraine war continues. Such an oil shock would create more food inflation, says the World Bank.
The Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Brett Rypien could get the start if Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to go.
Is it finally the year a receiver gets consideration for MVP?
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple kills off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, X won’t pay creators for tweets that get fact checked with community notes, Sweeping White House executive order takes aim at AI’s toughest challenges.
Stocks have been under pressure for months and strong corporate earnings have so far not been enough to turn the market around.
From Kimmel to Colbert, hosts pull no punches as Pence pulls out of White House run.
'Perfect size for my countertop,' wrote one happy (and caffeinated) fan — don't miss this piping hot Target sale.
Apple's latest iMac is powered by the company's new M3 chipset. Don't expect too many other changes compared with the M1-powered iMac, though.