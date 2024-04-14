Reading's Lizette Epps wins book prize; Sinking Spring teen wins music prize [Spotlight]

Apr. 14—Lizette Epps, a prominent Reading community leader and advocate, won first place at the BookFest awards ceremony on April 6 for her debut book, "Our Voices: Little Stories Through a Latina Lens."

The BookFest Book Awards, an esteemed literary competition, recognized Epps' work in the Non-fiction Category in Society & Social Sciences on Race, Class, Culture & Religion. Epps' triumph signifies not only her exceptional writing but also her commitment to amplifying the voices of the Hispanic/Latinx community within Berks County and beyond.

Her book, a collection of poignant narratives, serves as a platform to share the diverse experiences, resilience and cultural richness of Hispanics and Latinos.

"My inspiration for this book was to offer a glimpse into the lives of Latinos and Hispanics grappling with challenges, embracing triumphs and discovering the beauty of their individual identities," Epps said. "I wanted to capture the emotions and experiences of these characters, drawing readers into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and where every story is a testament to the power of the human spirit."

"Our Voices: Little Stories Through a Latina Lens" is available in both English and Spanish on Amazon and barnesandnoble.com. For more information, visit www.breadthofhope.com/ourvoices.

Music

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has named pianist Daniel Huang of Sinking Spring, a junior at Veritas Academy in Leola, winner of this year's Young Artist Competition.

The competition was established by the symphony to celebrate young artists with superior musical ability in South Central Pennsylvania. It is open to all students enrolled in grades 7 through 11 who reside or go to school in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry or York counties. Entrants compete by preparing a concerto for solo instrument (including operatic voice) written with orchestral accompaniment.

Huang chose to perform the Liszt Piano Concerto No.1. He will receive the $1,000 William & Ruth Cagnoli Award and will perform his concerto at the September 2024 Hershey Symphony concert.

"I was impressed with Daniel's command of the piece," said Hershey Symphony music director and conductor Greg Woodbridge, one of the judges. "He captured the power and the elegance without ever being out of control. He plays with a rhythmic precision and a beautiful, singing tone. I am very excited that we can perform this piece for our audience. I know this will be a favorite among our season offerings."

Huang has been studying piano for 12 years and plans to study violin performance in college.

"It has been a great honor to be selected as the winner of the Young Artist Competition," he said. "I am very excited for this opportunity to be able to play with such an incredible orchestra and in front of an audience of so many music lovers."

----Two tribute acts have been booked for upcoming concerts at the Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading.

Classic Albums Live, The Eagles — Greatest Hits will perform on June 27, and Legends of Rock, featuring the hits of Bon Jovi, Journey and Van Halen, will perform July 13.

For tickets and more information, see santander-arena.com.

----In recognition of April being Jazz Appreciation Month, The Music Performance Trust Fund, as administered through the American Federation of Musicians, Local 135-211 of Reading, PA, is sponsoring the following free events:

—Monday, 7 to 8 p.m.: Skip Moyer Group's Dexter Gordon Tribute (Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/the.mptf/live)

—Tuesday, 8 p.m.: Reading Pops Big Band at Muhlenberg Jr. High School

Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m.: Skip Moyer Group at the Earth Day celebration at Reading City Park

—April 22, noon: Julie Beth Drey & Robin Lilarose perform jazz and classical duets on clarinet and flute (Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/the.mptf/live)

—April 23, 6 to 7 p.m.: Chip Breaux & the Jazz Katz (Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/the.mptf/live)

—April 24, 6 to 8:30 p.m.: Hesse's Hot Jazz performing traditional jazz/New Orleans music, Jimmie Kramer's Peanut Bar, 332 Penn St. Call 610-376-8500 for reservations.

—April 28, 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Reading Pops Big Band at Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township.

—April 30, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Bob Kreitz Duo at the Highlands at Wyomissing.

----The Outreach Committee of the Reading Musical Foundation has announced that a $3,000 grant it awarded to the Kutztown Folk Festival in January will be used to host student musicians on the Main Stage and Hoedown Stage of this year's festival, which will run from June 29 through July 7.

Students who participate in the initiative known as Rising Stars of Tomorrow will engage with veteran musical artists like Dave Kline & The Mountain Folk Band.

Over the last year, RMF used 100% of donations to support music programs and projects that advance and advocate music education and appreciation. In total, the foundation provided more than $300,000 to nearly two dozen music organizations and area projects.

"RMF is thrilled to join the Kutztown Folk Festival's tradition of intergenerational celebration, education, and sharing with the new Rising Stars Stage, coordinated by Dave Kline," said Keri M. Shultz, foundation president. "This new performance outlet will give many talented young musicians the opportunity to shine and perform alongside seasoned professionals. It is surely to be a festival highlight for participants and audiences alike!"

Heather Zimmerman, festival director, is grateful and excited for the new partnership.

"The Kutztown Folk Festival is fortunate to have such a rich history of musical entertainment," she said. "Local musicians, as well as entertainers from all over the world, have graced our stages, and our attendees have been able to enjoy the free entertainment for over 70 years. Many of our entertainers return year after year; a special example is the Lester Miller Family Dancers. They have four generations dancing and wowing visitors every year on the newly dedicated Lester Miller Family Hoedown Stage. This relationship with Reading Musical Foundation will continue to foster this tradition of friends, family and folklife for years to come."

Interested student musicians from the Berks County area may contact RMF at 610-376-3395 for more information.