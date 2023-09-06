Reader's Digest names Magnolia Cafe in Austin as the most iconic diner in Texas

The queso omelette with a side of home fries and bacon at Magnolia Cafe on South Congress Avenue in Austin.

A popular Austin spot since 1979, Magnolia Cafe on South Congress now boasts the moniker of most iconic diner in Texas.

Reader's Digest bestowed the title upon the restaurant in its list of most iconic diners in all 50 states. The publication wrote: "And while you’ll be tempted to go for the wide variety of traditional Tex-Mex bites, like the Migas or the Three Alarm Taco covered in homemade chipotle sauce, you’ll also want to try their renowned gingerbread pancakes."

Magnolia Cafe sits at 1920 South Congress Ave., but it originally opened on Lake Austin Boulevard in 1979. The move to South Congress came in 1988, and the Lake Austin location closed in 2020 after 41 years of operation.

And here's a little fun fact about the Lake Austin Magnolia Cafe: it hosted President Barack Obama in 2016.

