Read Woody Allen’s Response to Dylan Farrow

Woody Allen has released a statement following his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow’s interview with Gayle King on Thursday’s “CBS This Morning.” Farrow spoke out in graphic detail about a sexual assault she said she suffered at the hands of Allen when she was 7 years old.

“Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother … relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator,” Allen said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “It seems to have worked — and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says.”

“Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past,” he added. “I never molested my daughter — as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”

The daughter of actress Mia Farrow said that Allen sexually molested her at her home in Connecticut while she played with her brother’s toy train set.

“I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train,” she told King on the morning show. “He touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”

She added, “My first impulse was I had done something wrong.”

It’s far from the first time Farrow, now 32, has made the accusation against Allen, who has repeatedly denied her claims and was never charged with a crime after an investigation at the time. This was Farrow’s first televised interview regarding the 1992 accusations.

