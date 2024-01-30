“I Read Reviews & Spent Two Days In Bed”: Dominic West Says He’s Relieved ‘The Crown’ Is Over

Dominic West has revealed that The Crown weighed heavy on his head.

The actor, who portrayed Prince Charles in the Netflix series, said he is relieved that the drama has come to a conclusion and he no longer has to be immersed in the world of the royal family.

West was initially reluctant to take on the role, but told BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Tuesday that “you don’t turn down a Peter Morgan script very easily.”

Season 6 of The Crown garnered some bruising reviews in the UK, with British critics being left aghast at scenes involving West and Princess Diana’s so-called “ghost.”

Asked if he worried about how the royals would respond to the series, he said: “I don’t want to make their lives any more difficult than they already are, so I suppose it does concern you.

“All reactions worry me. I read all the reviews and spent two days in bed. So yes, I’m a sensitive soul, I worry about what people think.”

The actor, who is promoting his new UK theatre production of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, laughed: “It’s such a relief now to go back to theatre and not have to talk about the monarchy anymore.”

West admitted, however, that there were certain benefits to playing Charles before he became King Charles III. “I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes. I loved driving the cars and I loved having people bow to me. It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling,” he said.

