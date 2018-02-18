Read British stars’ anti-sexual harassment letter in full

Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, Naomie Harris are among more than 190 British stars who have signed an open letter calling for a global fight against harassment, abuse and impunity across all industries.

It comes ahead of Sunday night’s Bafta Awards where stars will wear black in a move of solidarity with anti-sexual harassment movement Time’s Up.

Here the Press Association prints the open letter – first published in Sunday’s edition of The Observer – in full.

Dear Sisters,

A little over a month ago TIME’S UP was launched. You might have read a public letter in the New York Times. You may have noticed women wearing black on the red carpet. You might have seen women coming forward to share their stories of harassment.

Maybe you identified with some of the stories these women shared. Maybe you found yourself nodding as you recalled similar moments in your own life.

All over the world, women have been organising, resisting and speaking out – from Ni Nunca Mas in Latin America and the #lifeinleggings movement in the Caribbean, to the Balance Ton Porc movement in France and the #EverydaySexism hashtag here in the UK. You might have seen #metoo. You may have said, “Me too”.

In autumn of last year, when stories came out in the press about sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse in the entertainment industry, 700,000 female farm workers wrote to us to say they stood with us in solidarity.

Their letter explained that they knew what we were going through, that they stood shoulder to shoulder with us in our pain and in our belief that a better world was possible.

This solidarity between women – activists and survivors – across all industries is what inspired TIME’S UP and what continues to galvanise us. This movement is bigger than just a change in our industry alone.

This movement is intersectional, with conversations across race, class, community, ability and work environment, to talk about the imbalance of power.

Here in the UK, this movement is at a critical juncture. The gender pay gap for women in their 20s is now five times greater than it was six years ago.

Research in the UK has found that more than half of all women said they have experienced sexual harassment at work.

A growing reliance on freelance workforces creates power relationships which are conducive to harassment and abuse. Those engaged in insecure contract work are especially vulnerable to exploitation.

While we know women are disproportionately affected by this abuse, we also know there are men in our industry and others that have been subjected to harassment and abuse as part of this system of patriarchal power. And they too have been silenced.

So, what is our industry’s role in promoting a vision of an equal society? We believe it is huge. We believe we need to use our power as communicators and connectors to shift the way society sees and treats us.

We need to examine the kind of womanhood our industry promotes and sells to the world.

There is no question that TIME’S UP should be and will be a global movement. A movement that is defined and led by those affected by the problem, not by those in power.

As we approach the BAFTAs, our industry’s time for celebration and acknowledgment, we hope we can celebrate this tremendous moment of solidarity and unity across borders by coming together and making this movement international.