‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Took Testosterone to Bulk Up for Season 2: ‘I’m a Big Advocate of It’

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson has opened up about using testosterone therapy in preparation for the second season of his Amazon hit show.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the actor explained that prior to Season 1 he developed his imposing muscular physique the old fashioned way — a heavy workout regimine, despite rumors to the contrary.

But Ritchson emphasized that doing so came at a huge price, telling Men’s Health, “I ravaged my body.” Among his injuries, he broke one of his acromioclavicular joints (which connects the shoulder to the collar bone). He also developed “a huge imbalance in hormones,” which he attribued to bulking up too quickly.

“I was falling apart. So while I made it happen, it’s probably true that it shouldn’t happen that fast, that way,” he said. So before the second season, Ritchson, now 41 embraced testosterone therapy.

“Getting on testosterone was huge for me,” Ritchson said. “I had none by the time I was done with season one, due to the stress and the fatigue and what I had done to my body. For me, it’s a long game. I want to do Reacher for 15 years… I don’t want to have to have surgery after every season, and testosterone helps.”

Ritchson also strongly advocates it for men in their forties and beyond, adding that most men don’t realize it’s an option. He explains that it can “be really life changing” by stabilizing moods and more, not just building muscle, though it aided his Reacher transformation.

“I’m a big advocate of it, especially for people in their forties or above,” Ritchson added. “[Men aren’t] aware that it’s out there, but it could be really life changing. It could be a mood stabilizer for people… It can do a lot more than just help you be buff, but it certainly helped in my journey.”

But Ritchson makes it clear that testosterone therapy isn’t a magic pill. He still puts in the work with intense gym workouts to gain and keep the muscular physique required for playing Reacher.

Ritchson said: “It definitely helps with muscle growth. If you take a little bit and then you work your ass off in the gym like you normally would, you’re going to see huge results.”

In being open about his use of testosterone therapy Ritchson is helping to destigmatize treatments like that, while also setting himself apart from the great majority of muscular actors who tend to deny ever doing so.

Amazon has released the first three episodes of “Reacher’s” second season, starring Alan Ritchson, on Prime.

