Ray MacDonnell, All My Children star, dies at 93

So long, Dr. Joe Martin.

Ray MacDonnell, whose character was one of the founding families in All My Children, died June 10 of natural causes in his Chappaqua, New York home, his daughter, Sarah MacDonnell, confirmed to Michael Fairman TV. He was 93.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock From left, Ray MacDonnell, "All My Children" creator/writter Agnes Nixon, and Susan Lucci.

MacDonnell created the role of Joe Martin on All My Children in 1970. He led the cast until his retirement in 2010, though he came back for several episodes — including the soap's heartbreaking 2011 finale. Next to Erica Kane (Susan Lucci), Joe Martin was the longest-running original character on the soap created by Agnes Nixon.

MacDonnell's contribution to daytime was so notable that he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys in 2005.

Born in Massachusetts, MacDonnell studied at Amherst College before scoring a Fulbright Scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. His early work in acting included a stint on The Jack Benny Show and the role of Phil Capice on the CBS black and white soap The Edge of Night.

He is survived by his wife Patricia and his three children.

