Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Pays Tribute on His 68th Birthday: 'Today We Celebrate You'

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Ray Liotta is being remembered on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The late Emmy Award winner's fiancée Jacy Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta's memory with a slideshow of photos featuring the two of them and their kids, set to The Beatles' "In My Life."

Liotta died unexpectedly at age 67 in May.

She started the caption with a Chuck Palahniuk quote: "The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."

"Today, Ray would have been 68," Nittolo, 48, continued. "I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray's sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself. Today we celebrate you."

The photos included memories of their relationship, as well as some blended family time spent with his daughter Karsen Liotta, 24, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace, and Nittolo's four kids Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey.

Nittolo was met with an outpouring of love and support in the comments section. "Truer words have never been spoken. So he'll indeed live forever. Happy Birthday, Ray," wrote Kelly Rizzo, who also lost her significant other when husband Bob Saget died at age 65 in January.

The former hairstylist has remained close with Karsen, attending the posthumous premiere of her father's movie Black Bird in June. Ray previously revealed that Karsen introduced them after she met Nittolo's son, who's around her age, at a party.

After he announced their engagement in December 2020, Ray spoke to PEOPLE about getting closer to Nittolo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Luckily, I had met somebody, and it brought us really, really close, to the point now where I'm engaged," he said last November. "So I like to think that was the reason. I've heard that there's a lot of people whose relationship didn't work out because they were with each other so much. But she's just great."

Nittolo, who paid tribute to Liotta with a tattoo in August, opened up about her loss during her first Thanksgiving without him. "I've been without Ray for almost six months now. Most days are unbearable," she wrote on Instagram. "I find it hard to breathe without him."