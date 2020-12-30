Ray Liotta Reveals He's Engaged to Jacy Nittolo: 'Christmas Wishes Do Come True'

Ray Liotta/Instagram

Ray Liotta has a reason to celebrate this holiday season!

On Monday, the 66-year-old actor revealed that he asked his now-fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, to marry him — and she said yes!

"Christmas wishes do come true," Liotta wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the two in front of a Christmas tree. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

On her respective Instagram account, Nittolo shared the same shot, as well as an outtake from their adorable holiday shoot. "💍🥂🍾," she wrote alongside the post.

Liotta was previously married to actress Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004. The two share a daughter together, 22-year-old Karsen Liotta. Meanwhile, Nittolo has four children, according to NJ.com.

Though the Field of Dreams and Shades of Blue star rarely posts on Instagram, he did post a sweet snapshot of the two in November, that was taken back in February. In his caption of his post, Liotta referred to Nittolo as his fiancée ahead of his proposal months later.

"FBF - February 8th earlier this year at the Spirit Awards accepting the Robert Altman Award with the cast of 'Marriage Story'. Here I’m backstage with my fiancé Jacy Nittolo after the award ceremony," the actor wrote alongside the photo, his first since 2017.

Like her fiancé, Nittolo doesn't post much on social media but has shared a couple of shots of herself with Liotta this past year.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life ❤️♾," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two earlier this month after she shared a photograph similar to Liotta's from February of the pair at the 2020 Spirit Awards. She captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji.

Alongside wedding planning in the new year, Liotta has another project to look forward to.

The actor, who famously played mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, stars in the upcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, which is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on March 12.

The Many Saints of Newark is set during the 1960s, when riots and clashes between African-American and Italian gangs gripped the New Jersey city.

Liotta, who was raised in Newark during that time period, did not appear in The Sopranos during its six-season run on HBO but plenty of his Goodfellas costars did, including Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Frank Vincent and Tony Sirico.

"I am thrilled to be working with David Chase and Alan Taylor on The Many Saints of Newark," Liotta previously Deadline. "David's talent is unmatched and the directing of Alan Taylor makes this even more exciting. I respect them both immensely and look forward to making this special project with New Line."