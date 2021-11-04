Ray Liotta received a horse head from Frank Sinatra’s daughters while filming ‘The Rat Pack’

On Wednesday’s Jay Leno’s Garage , Ray Liotta shared a story about a strange incident that occurred while he was filming The Rat Pack. Liotta played Frank Sinatra in the film, but it wasn’t his first time being offered a role as the iconic crooner. Turns out Sinatra’s daughters Tina and Nancy Sinatra had offered him the role in a television mini-series they were making.

“The daughters, they wanted me to do a mini-series when they were doing a mini-series about it and I just felt too uncomfortable,” Liotta recalled.

When he later agreed to play Sinatra in The Rat Pack, he received a strange package one day.

“We were doing the movie and I got delivered a horse's head,” Liotta said. “Obviously it wasn't a real one, but it was a horse's head. And, you know, a horse's head means you're toast.”

Sending someone a severed horse head is supposed to be a threat, and was made famous by the hit film The Godfather. In this case the head was fake, as was the intention behind it.

“It turned out that his daughters sent it and said, ‘Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn't do the one that we wanted you to?’” Liotta said with a smile.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on CNBC.

Watch as Tom Hanks remembers ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.