Ray Liotta's fiancée speaks out 1 month after his death

Jacy Nittolo and Ray Liotta attend a screening of The Many Saints of Newark on Sept. 22 in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jacy Nittolo, who was engaged to actor Ray Liotta when he died May 26, is marking one month without him.

"It's hard to believe a month has gone by," Nittolo wrote Thursday on social media. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children — Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade & Joey."

Karsen is Liotta's adult daughter from his marriage to actress Michelle Grace.

"Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter," Nittolo continued. "Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It's as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

The 67-year-old Goodfellas star announced his engagement to Nittolo in December 2020.

She made her first comments about losing him just two days after he died in his sleep while filming the movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic, where Nittolo was by his side.

In her first statement following Liotta's death, she described her life with him in the last couple of years as "nothing but truly magical."

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

She called him "the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known…and even that is an understatement."

Liotta was widely mourned by his celebrity friends and fans. In addition to Dangerous Waters, one of his final performances is in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, which is available July 8.