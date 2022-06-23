Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo says she misses him ‘every second of every day,' 1 month after his unexpected death

Jacy Nittolo, who was engaged to actor Ray Liotta when he died May 26, is marking one month without him.

"It's hard to believe a month has gone by," Nittolo wrote Thursday on social media. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day. Each day my hint of some light is being with our children — Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade & Joey."