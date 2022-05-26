  • Oops!
'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dies at 67

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67.

Liotta, who was known for his role as mobster-turned-FBI informant Henry Hill in the 1990 film Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming thriller Dangerous Waters, his publicist confirmed to Variety. He is reportedly survived by an adult daughter, actress Karsen Liotta, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo.

A rep for Liotta did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Liotta also had parts in movies as diverse on subject as Field of Dreams, in which he played "Shoeless" Joe Jackson; two Muppet movies; Marriage Story, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver; and last year's Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. On TV, he voiced characters on The Simpsons and appeared on shows such as ER, for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in 2005, and portrayed himself on Just Shoot Me! and Modern Family. Overall, he had more than 100 credits to his name. On IMDb, he has six projects in the works, including Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller Cocaine Bear and TV crime drama Black Bird, in which he stars with Taron Egerton.

His many former co-stars and others quickly paid tribute to the prolific actor.

Lorraine Bracco, who played his wife in Goodfellas, said she was "utterly shattered" by the news.

"I can be just about anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas," she wrote. "And then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with him on the film Dominick and Eugene in the late '80s, called him both a "gentle human" and a "beautiful artist."

Egerton, Jeffrey Wright, Viola Davis, Josh Brolin, Rosanna Arquette and others sent kind words as well.

