'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta dies at 67

Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67.

Liotta, who was known for his role as mobster-turned-FBI informant Henry Hill in the 1990 film Goodfellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming thriller Dangerous Waters, his publicist confirmed to Variety. He is reportedly survived by an adult daughter, actress Karsen Liotta, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo.

A rep for Liotta did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Liotta also had parts in movies as diverse on subject as Field of Dreams, in which he played "Shoeless" Joe Jackson; two Muppet movies; Marriage Story, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver; and last year's Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. On TV, he voiced characters on The Simpsons and appeared on shows such as ER, for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in 2005, and portrayed himself on Just Shoot Me! and Modern Family. Overall, he had more than 100 credits to his name. On IMDb, he has six projects in the works, including Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller Cocaine Bear and TV crime drama Black Bird, in which he stars with Taron Egerton.

His many former co-stars and others quickly paid tribute to the prolific actor.

Lorraine Bracco, who played his wife in Goodfellas, said she was "utterly shattered" by the news.

"I can be just about anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas," she wrote. "And then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with him on the film Dominick and Eugene in the late '80s, called him both a "gentle human" and a "beautiful artist."

Egerton, Jeffrey Wright, Viola Davis, Josh Brolin, Rosanna Arquette and others sent kind words as well.

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022

I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 26, 2022

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022