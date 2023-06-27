Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Is Laid to Rest in Emotional Ceremony: 'We Love You'

The 28-year-old son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was found unresponsive at his Florida home on June 14

Joshua C. Cruey/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Ray Lewis III has been laid to rest, one week after his sudden death.

A funeral service for the 28-year-old son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was held on Saturday at Calvary Orlando church in Florida, according to posts on social media.



The elder Lewis’ longtime friend, retired Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was in attendance at the service and shared a photo of program on Instagram, along with a video from the service.

In an acknowledgement on the program, Ray, Tatyana McCall (Ray III's mother) and the family wrote, "Ray (Ray Ray) Lewis III's parents and family would like to express our dearest thanks to all of you for the love, support and kind deeds you've shown us during the loss of our loved one. Your kindness is deeply appreciated. It is our prayer that God surrounds you with grace, mercy and an overflow of blessings."

In the caption, Irvin, 57, wrote, "NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son!"

"There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you."

In the wake of his death, other family members have shared their anguish while memorializing the former standout football player.

His younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, was among those loved ones who shared the news of his sibling's death in an emotional Instagram post.

"Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

He is survived by four other siblings including Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis and sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis — most of whom also shared touching tributes to Ray III.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. "Fly high baby."

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Ray III was found unresponsive in a central Florida home on June 14, according to a police report from the Casselberry Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Narcotics and alcohol were reportedly present at the scene, and among the items found were an anti-anxiety pill, a used needle and a plastic bag near a beer can, per police.

Lewis was pronounced dead after being taken to the local hospital by the Seminole County Fire Department.



