‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Marion ‘Pooch’ Hall Faces Up to 6 Years on DUI, Child Abuse Charges

“Ray Donovan” actor Marion “Pooch” Hall could receive up to six years in state prison after being charged with DUI and child abuse, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Hall, who plays Daryll on the Showtime series, was arrested in Burbank earlier this month. He is accused of driving under the influence with his two-year-old son on his lap.

In all, Hall was charged with one felony count of child abuse and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of six years.

According to prosecutors, Hall was allegedly driving with his son on his lap on Oct. 3, and his vehicle was reportedly swerving, eventually crashing into a parked vehicle.

Following Hall’s arrest, a representative for the Burbank Police told TheWrap that the police responded to a traffic collision at approximately 7:30 p.m., and witnesses “reported seeing a man driving a Chrysler 300 sedan weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap. One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel. This driver ultimately collided with a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.”

Police added that Hall “displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests. Mr. Hall’s two-year-old son was riding in the car with him at the time of the collision and was determined to have been riding in the vehicle unrestrained, as required by law.”

TheWrap has reached out to a spokesperson for Hall regarding the charges.

