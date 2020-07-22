Raven-Symoné opens up about her traumatic life in the spotlight: 'This industry will break you down'

Raven-Symoné began her career at the age of three, playing adorable Olivia on The Cosby Show. Three decades later, her career is still thriving and she isn’t slowing down one bit.

In the last month, she married Miranda Pearman-Maday, worked on an album called The Reintroduction and released the movie Mighty Oak, currently streaming on all platforms.

For the first time, in a long time, she’s opening up about her personal life and what it’s like to be in control.

“I've been in the industry for 34 years,” she tells Yahoo Entertainment. “And that's been very difficult for me because I was taught to keep your personal life separate from the industry.”

Now, Raven-Symoné is sharing her journey and how she came to terms with the pressure and trauma she suffered being a showbiz kid.

“This industry, as long as I've been in it, will break you down, build you up, break you down, build you up,” she explains. “I’m so over it. I sit in that anger for this industry because it's been so many different things.”

The actress and singer-songwriter says she’s slowly accepting herself and has been more selective with her projects. In 2015, she joined The View as a co-host.

Raven-Symoné was on The View from 2015-2106. She's pictured with Abby Huntsman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I'd already come to terms with my sexuality, that's when I went on The View and started to express my views,” Raven-Symoné says. “I learned my opinion is my opinion, and that's what it is.”

She credits therapy and writing for helping her heal, and says her marriage is very strong.

On June 16, she surprised fans by revealing on Instagram that she had tied the knot in a small, private backyard ceremony catered by Debbie Allen.

“We were so ready to get married,” she explains. “We're happy, things are strong and on the up and up, and we believe that our foundation is going to be stronger than most because of this time.”

