Raven-Symoné says Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law is 'not fair' to kids: 'There are multiple kinds of humans in this world'

Raven-Symoné is a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Raven Symoné is concerned about the children of LGBTQ parents after Florida's controversial legislation banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics — was signed into law.

The Raven's Home star expressed her anguish on the third hour of Today Wednesday, a little more than a week after Symoné and her co-stars walked off set to protest Disney's heavily criticized response to the bill, which spurred employee walkouts elsewhere too.

When asked why it was important to take a stand, Symoné noted that she's part of the LGBTQ community and that the set is diverse.

"I'm gonna say this, and this is my thing: If there's a 'Don't Say Gay' bill, there should be a 'Don't Say Straight' bill, because it's not fair," she said on NBC's morning show. "There are multiple kinds of humans in this world, and you are ruining the psyche, the confidence of so many young children, because you are discrediting their parents, the people they love, the people that raised them, the people that teach them the manners when they walk into that schoolroom. So if you're not gonna honor their family, your family shouldn't be honored either."

During Symoné's appearance, she also explained why she decided to make a reality show about her life with Miranda Maday, whom she married in June 2020. They launched 8PM in April 2021 on YouTube.

"I figured now would be a good time, because I found my life partner. I found the person that makes me feel comfortable and in my skin, and she's down for the cause," Symoné said. "And, you know, she kinda brought it to my attention, there are not a lot of people in the industry that are in our age bracket, a part of the LGBTQ+ community, multiracial, talented and want to make positive change, want to have conversations, want to make sure that, if you don't agree, tell me why. You don't have to cuss me out. You don't have to cancel. You can just tell me why. And we can talk about it. And we can learn from each other, and I learn from her every day."