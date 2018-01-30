    Rave reactions for Marvel's new Black Panther movie

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    The first reactions for Marvel’s new movie Black Panther are in… and it’s safe to say that they’re rather glowing.

    Director Ryan Coogler’s superhero actioner premiered in the US yesterday, and though there’s an embargo on reviews, there’s some serious buzz bouncing around social media.

    It finds Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and picks up after his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War.

    Following the death of his father, T’Challa ascends to the throne, but there is conflict brewing with rival Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, an exile with designs on ruling Wakanda.

    According to those who have seen it, it’s blazing a new, thrilling trail for Disney’s superhero universe on the big screen.








    Also starring Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis, it’s due out in the UK on February 13.

    Check out the trailer below…

    Read more
    James Franco removed from Vanity Fair cover
    Gerard Butler: You lose your edge in rom-coms
    Time’s Up is a revolution, says Helen Mirren