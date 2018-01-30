Rave reactions for Marvel's new Black Panther movie

The first reactions for Marvel’s new movie Black Panther are in… and it’s safe to say that they’re rather glowing.

Director Ryan Coogler’s superhero actioner premiered in the US yesterday, and though there’s an embargo on reviews, there’s some serious buzz bouncing around social media.

It finds Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and picks up after his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War.

Following the death of his father, T’Challa ascends to the throne, but there is conflict brewing with rival Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, an exile with designs on ruling Wakanda.

According to those who have seen it, it’s blazing a new, thrilling trail for Disney’s superhero universe on the big screen.

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized, the antagonist actually has an arc with emotional motivations. Marvels most political movie. So good. #BlackPanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018





Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018





#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T'Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again. pic.twitter.com/t9gG3DLuCL — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 30, 2018





#BlackPanther is riveting on many levels: visually astonishing, but more importantly, so unpredictable. Incredible to watch a major blockbuster celebrate blackness while exploring its relationship to various facets of pop culture. “Stop scaring me,” colonizer!” #wakanda4ever — erickohn (@erickohn) January 30, 2018





#marvel does it again with 'Black Panther'. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018





Marvel has outdone themselves, #BlackPanther is remarkable and the best #Marvel film to date. Finally, a mature superhero film that doesn’t feel like a superhero film. Prepare to have your mind blown. Black Panther has officially redefined the superhero genre as we know it. Bravo — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) January 30, 2018





#BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy. More later. pic.twitter.com/mmz8Nuf1sy — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) January 30, 2018





Also starring Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis, it’s due out in the UK on February 13.

Check out the trailer below…

