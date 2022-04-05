Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Keeps NBC’s Would-Be Rival ‘American Song Contest’ at Arm’s Length

There wasn’t a whole lot of new television across the major networks during primetime on Monday.

CBS, Fox, and The CW all ran repeats of their usual Monday night offerings. NBC and ABC went head-to-head with their singing competitions from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ABC easily came out on top with “American Idol,” which was the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

“American Song Contest” on NBC is still struggling to match its premiere week numbers, mustering only a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (down from a 0.34 last week and a 0.4 rating at its debut).

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.55 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers.

“American Idol” took home a 0.64 rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “The Good Doctor” drew a 0.37 rating and 3.7 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.31, while CBS was second in total viewers with 3.3 million. CBS was third in ratings with a 0.3, and Fox was third in viewership with 2 million.

On Fox, a rerun of “9-1-1” received a 0.34 rating and 2.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a repeat of “911: Lone Star” earned a 0.29 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

CBS also opted for reruns, beginning with “The Neighborhood,” which earned a 0.44 rating and 3.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.37 rating and 3.5 million total viewers. A repeat of “NCIS” had a 0.28 rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 9, while a rerun of “NCIS: Hawai’i” secured a 0.22 rating and 2.6 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.27 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “American Song Contest” kicked off the night with a 0.28 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Weakest Link” drew a 0.24 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.07 and in total viewers with 264,000. A rerun of “All American” aired to a 0.07 rating and 306,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while a repeat of “All American: Homecoming” got a 0.06 rating and 222,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero con hijas” earned a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi fortuna es amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 699,000 total viewers.