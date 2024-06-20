Rapper Travis Scott arrested on disorderly intoxication charge in Miami Beach

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday on a disorderly intoxication charge after allegedly yelling at people on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, police records show.

The 33-year-old "goosebumps" rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:30 a.m. on a charge of disorderly intoxication, as well as trespassing property after warning.

Booking photo for Travis Scott (Miami Dade Jail)

Scott was arrested after police were called to the Miami Beach Marina early Thursday on a report of a disturbance on a yacht, according to a Miami Beach Police arrest affidavit. A person had called dispatch saying people were fighting on the vessel.

When officers arrived, they found Scott “standing by the dock yelling at the vessel occupants.” At first Scott complied with police commands to sit down, but then he disregarded them. The complainant told police he did not want to press changes, and just wanted the rapper off of the vessel.

Officers could sense “a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant's breath,” the affidavit said.

Ultimately, he agreed to leave the dock after threat of arrest, but he didn’t go quietly. During the walk to the boardwalk, Scott “walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” the affidavit said.

He left the marina, but returned five minutes later and was seen by officers walking back toward the vessel.

Scott spoke to a sergeant he had spoken to earlier and began yelling once again — “becoming erratic” and “disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance,” the affidavit said.

He was taken into custody at 1:17 a.m., the affidavit said. Scott later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated “It’s Miami.”

Records show he submitted bond of $650, and he is expected to be released.

NBC News has reached out to authorities for details on the circumstances of his arrest.

The star shares two children with Kylie Jenner, though they are no longer together: Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

His arrest comes just eight days before he’s set to start his European tour, Circus Maximus, in The Netherlands next Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com