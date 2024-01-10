Rapper Skepta Draws Fire for Song Artwork That Evokes Images of Holocaust

Carly Thomas
·2 min read
Skepta is facing backlash for the artwork of his upcoming single “Gas Me Up (Diligent).”

The U.K. rapper and producer shared the song’s artwork, created by artist Gabriel Moses, on his Instagram Monday. The single’s cover features what appears to be an over-the-shoulder photo of a group of men with shaved heads, all wearing the same uniform. The words “Gas Me Up” are also tattooed on one of their heads.

People quickly took to social media and the post’s comment section to criticize Skepta, alleging that he was making light of the Holocaust. Some fans were drawing comparisons between the artwork depicting men with shaved heads to the treatment of Jewish people in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Others drew parallels between the song’s title and the Nazi gas chambers that were used to kill prisoners.

Following the criticism, Skepta took down the post from social media and shared a statement on his Instagram Story: “I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward – Skepta.”

On New Year’s Day, the rapper announced his first album in five years, Knife and Fork, is coming soon, with the first single, “Gas Me Up (Diligent),” dropping on Jan. 26.

“It’s been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus,” he wrote on social media earlier this month. “I’ve seen the messages, tweets and Tik Toks, I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world even in my absence,” he wrote on socials. “I’m happy to announce my next studio album #KnifeAndFork is loading, the first single #GasMeUp (Diligent) will be out January 26th. Can’t wait to see you all @ Big Smoke Festival – Happy 2024.”

