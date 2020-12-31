Rapper MF Doom Remembered By Musicians: ‘May Your Sound Inspire Music Forever’

Janet W. Lee
·2 min read

Following Thursday’s announcement of rapper MF Doom’s death on Oct. 31, musicians and industry professionals took to social media to remember his career. No cause of death was provided in a post written by his wife, only that the hip-hop artist had “transitioned.”

Brooklyn-based rapper Kota mourned his death, writing, “2020 had to do us dirty one more time. RIP MF Doom! May your sound inspire music forever!”

Rapper AminÃ©, best known for his single “Caroline,” also remembered the late artist on Twitter.

Rapper Q-Tip celebrated MF Doom’s career, referring to him as “your favorite MC’s MCs.” “RIP to another Giant, your favorite MC’s MC… MF DOOM! Crushing news…,” he wrote.

Writer-comedian The Kid Mero also posted a photo of MF Doom.

Music streamer Tidal wrote on Twitter, “Thank you. Safe travels, MF Doom.”

“Watchmen” writer Cord Jefferson tweeted, “It felt special for one of the greatest artists alive to actively avoid the spotlight in a media landscape that’s increasingly reliant on endless self-promotion via as many channels as possible. RIP to MF Doom.”

Tyler, the creator remembered his late friend, writing “Safe travels, villain.” XXL Magazine also recirculated an old video of Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt meeting MF Doom for the first time.

