Rapper Jim Jones involved in Florida airport brawl — on an escalator. See the wild clip

Jim Jones was involved in an all-out brawl on a moving escalator at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday, TMZ first reported.

In bystander video shot from above, the “Love & Hip Hop New York” alum is seen in the viral video flipping a man in jeans over the set of descending stairs. The guy topples to the ground head first, screaming, “Ow! Ow!”

At the bottom of the escalator, Jones continues to pound the man, when suddenly another man jumps into the fray.

Onlookers yell, “Calm down!” and “Stop fighting!”

The man shooting the video can be heard saying, “Bro!”

A handful of deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office descend on the scene, with one cop saying into a walkie talkie, “Arrivals! Lower level.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

“It’s two of them against me,” Jim is heard saying in the video. pic.twitter.com/hBjm4yrC4X — Dr. FeelingsxFree (@chudunno_me) May 5, 2024

The beatdown is broken up and the three men are separated, with Jones taking a seat.

“He assaulted me!” the Diplomats founder yells to them. “They both assaulted me!”

The Miami Herald reached out to the BSO and did not immediately hear back. Hot 97, which obtained a police report, says that the confrontation among the men began on their flight, and continued to the baggage claim. No arrests were made and the case is closed.

The native New Yorker told TMZ his side of the situation: “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

On Instagram, he shared that he was on vacation, showing a video partying at Booby Trap on the River in Miami. He also reportedly had a gig at Taboo adult entertainment club the evening of the incident.

“Needed a little time to myself,” said the caption.