Rapper Gunna Arrested on Charge of Conspiracy to Violate RICO Act Following Young Thug Apprehension

Gunna has been arrested in Georgia.

The 28-year-old rapper was booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta Wednesday morning, accused of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, or RICO, records show. The "Pushin P" artist, whose real name is Sergio Giovanni Kitchens, is set to appear in court later today, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The arrest follows the Sunday filing of an 88-page indictment in Fulton County Superior Court, naming 28 individuals in a group called "Young Slime Life" or "Young Stoner Life" (YSL), who allegedly "conspired to associate and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity," per the outlet.

The Associated Press reported that the court document cites "lyrics from multiple music videos as evidence," accusing alleged YSL members of committing violent crimes for the protection and promotion of the group.

Gunna was taken into custody two days after Young Thug was arrested for his alleged involvement in the 28-person ring.

According to Fulton County jail records, the 30-year-old musician, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked Monday on two charges — conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, or RICO, and a charge of participation in criminal street gang activity.

The RICO charge stems from an alleged January 2013 incident, while the criminal street gang activity charge is linked to an alleged incident from May 2018.

PEOPLE has reached out to representatives of Young Thug and Gunna and is awaiting a response.

According to Complex, Williams was apprehended when the Atlanta home where he was was raided. He is accused of co-founding YSL, per the AP, which is said to be affiliated with the Bloods.

Speaking at a Tuesday press conference, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stressed that justice would be served.

"It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang, you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney's office, and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Willis said.

Last month, Gunna made his debut on Saturday Night Live, performing hit single "Pushin P" with Future. Elsewhere in the show, he appeared in a sketch called "Short-A— Movies" with Red Rocket star Simon Rex and SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd.