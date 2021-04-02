  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie Claims to Break OnlyFans Record by Earning $1 Million in Six Hours

Todd Spangler
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie has evidently captured the crown as queen of OnlyFans — claiming that she racked up more than $1 million in just six hours after her debut on the not-safe-for-work site.

Bhad Bhabie is charging $23.99 per month for access to photos and videos on her OnlyFans page. Subscribers also are promised the ability to “direct message with this user.”

More from Variety

A post late Thursday on her Instagram account included a pic that apparently showed her total haul from OnlyFans at just over $1 million, including $757,526.08 from subscriptions, $267,675 from DM payments, and $5,502.35 in tips. “Not bad for 6 hours,” she wrote. “We broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record.”

“Crazier than u think DM me,” the rapper says in her OnlyFans bio. “I am on here every night responding.”

Reps for OnlyFans did not immediately respond to a request to verify the rapper’s claims.

The previous OnlyFans recordholder was Bella Thorne, who garnered more than $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform in August 2020. However, the actor-model-influencer was met with a backlash among sex workers who rely on income from OnlyFans, because the site had reduced the maximum limit creators can charge for exclusive content from $200 to $50 (after Thorne had charged $200 for a three-pack of non-explicit photos). Thorne has apologized to the sex-worker community and said she was working with OnlyFans to remedy the situation.

Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli) just turned 18 on March 26. “From now on im gonna do whatever the fuck I want,” she wrote in a caption on an Instagram post Wednesday.

In 2017, Bhad Bhabie became the youngest female rapper ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single “These Heaux.” The artist, who is signed with Atlantic Records, also was the youngest artist in the last decade to go platinum with her 2018 hit “Gucci Flip Flops” (feat. Lil Yachty). Her 2017 single “Hi Bich” also has been certified platinum.

OnlyFans launched in 2016 as a way for social influencers to directly monetize their content, and the U.K.-based site soon gained a reputation for hosting X-rated material. (Two years ago, the New York Times called it “the paywall of porn.”)

Other celebs and influencers who have launched OnlyFans pages include Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, Trey Songz, Amber Rose and Tana Mongeau.

OnlyFans creators receive 80% of the revenue on their earnings including subscriptions, paid messages and tips. Currently, the maximum single tip amount is $100 for new users and $200 for users who have been on the platform for more than four months. Users may spend up to $500 per day on the platform (while those who have been on the platform “for a long time in good standing” have a higher limit), according to OnlyFans’ FAQ.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin Durant apologizes for breathtakingly offensive DM exchange with actor Michael Rapaport

    KD's internet adventures have taken another bizarre turn.

  • 'She looks sickly': Ariana Grande's latest Instagram post has fans concerned she's 'too thin'

    "She's clearly underweight'

  • Woman spots man's alleged creepy behavior in gym mirror: 'What do you think?'

    A woman on TikTok allegedly saw a man take photos of her while she worked out.

  • Jill Biden pulls off April Fools' Day prank on media, staff

    The first lady dressed in disguise during a flight from California to Washington, and members of her staff also were fooled.

  • Instagram Influencer Lee MacMillan Dead by Suicide at 28

    Influencer and travel vlogger Lee MacMillan has died by suicide. She was 28. On Tuesday, a post to her Instagram account confirmed that MacMillan had taken her own life following a battle with depression. According to news station KEYT-TV, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified MacMillan as the individual who was struck and killed by a train near Santa Barbara on Friday. According to the report, she was previously reported missing, and police feared she may have been suicidal.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Cleveland broadcaster goes off on fan after opening day loss: 'You're an idiot and you don't know baseball'

    "You don't know squat, you stupid idiot," is among the phrases Bruce Drennan directed at the caller.

  • Snoop Dogg to light up The Voice stage as unexpected season 20 'Mega Mentor'

    Snoop Dogg will join Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton to mentor artists who've made it through the Battle Rounds on 'The Voice.'

  • Jessie J Just Shared A Naked Instagram Selfie To Celebrate Her 33rd Birthday

    But it's her abs that take the bday cake.

  • Man leaves wife in tears after date night gone wrong: ‘You completely turned her down’

    This wife just wanted her husband to make an effort.

  • Texas Dog Adopted After 419 Days in Shelter Returned After 1 Day Because He Was 'Too Much Work'

    Rusty, a German shepherd and Catahoula mix dog, spent 419 days at the Humane Society of Central Texas before he was adopted by a new family, only to be returned a day later for being "too much work."

  • Woman's disturbing confrontation with stranger sheds light on common danger: 'So terrifying and awful'

    A TikTok user filmed a man's reaction after she rejected him.

  • Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley facing jail after smuggling £110m haul of cocaine

    As a double Olympic-medal winning kayaker, Nathan Baggaley was always good at outpacing the competition. His drug smuggling gang, however, was no match for the Australian Federal Police when they were caught carrying out a multi-million-pound drug deal at sea. Spotted by surveillance planes as they picked up more than half a ton of cocaine off the New South Wales coast, two of Baggaley's accomplices attempted a high-speed getaway in their speedboat, hurling their cargo into the ocean as they did so. But after a dramatic two-hour pursuit, they were eventually stopped by a boatload of armed officers from Queensland Police. Nathan Baggaley, whom prosecutors said was planning to meet the pair at a boat ramp and take storage of the drugs, was also arrested. On Thursday, Baggaley, 45, who won two kayaking silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, was found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine worth nearly £110 million into Australia. His younger brother, Dru, 39, who was in the boat along with accomplice Anthony Draper, was also found guilty at the same hearing. The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard that after the bust in July 2018, police fished numerous large packages of the drug from the sea. Others washed up along the east coast in New South Wales and Queensland in the months that followed.

  • Melania Trump Sees a Surprising Wave of Support After First Lady Jill Biden’s Spanish-Speaking Gaffe

    First Lady Jill Biden visited Delano, California this week to say a few words of praise to a group of local farmworkers in honor of civil rights activist César Chávez’s birthday, but her inclusion of the United Farm Workers’ motto ‘sí se puede’ has been earning her flack ever since for her mispronunciation of the […]

  • Astros loudly booed by fans on opening day, one year later than expected

    A's fans banged trash cans and cheered HBPs in the Astros' opener.

  • Pfizer jab produces 'off the scale immune response' likely to protect against Brazilian variant

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Pfizer vaccine produces an "off the scale" immune response that is likely to protect against the Brazilian variant of Covid-19, researchers say. The biggest study on antibody and cellular immune factors to date suggests people are likely to be protected against the Wuhan, Kent and Brazilian types of coronavirus following two doses of the vaccine. The research, led by the University of Birmingham and including Public Health England's Porton Down laboratory, found 98 per cent of people aged 80 or over who had two doses of the Pfizer jab had a strong antibody immune response. Professor Paul Moss, from the University of Birmingham and leader of the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, told a briefing: "We've certainly seen in this paper that the antibody levels are so good, really after the first two weeks, that we are pretty confident that this should be very helpful against the Brazilian variant." Asked if he is surprised how well the vaccines have worked in older people, he said: "We were. When we sent these samples to Porton Down they said 'we can't give you results right now because we've got to dilute them because they're so high, they're off the scale'." The Birmingham study included 100 people aged 80 to 96 who received their vaccine doses three weeks apart, before the UK adopted a policy of stretching the time between jabs to 12 weeks. Prof Moss added that it will be crucial to see how long antibody levels are maintained after people have had a Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Mya Johnson Annoyed to See Addison Rae Perform Her Dance on Fallon: ‘That Should’ve Been My Time’

    Addison Rae was met with swift backlash for performing the dances of other creators on TikTok during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week. Now, one of those creators is speaking out. Mya Johnson is 15 years old and, along with fellow creator Chris Cotter, choreographed the viral TikTok dance to Cardi B’s “Up.” Johnson’s original video currently has almost 8 million views. Then, Cardi B herself posted it to her personal TikTok, raking in another 14.5 million views. On Friday, the dance was one of eight others that Rae performed on “The Tonight Show,” a segment that drew massive criticism for seemingly not crediting any of the creators of the dances, as Rae was not behind the conception of any of them. Also Read: Addison Rae on 'Tonight Show' TikTok Dance Backlash: 'Hard to Credit During the Show' (Video) Following the backlash, Rae told TMZ, “I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting.” While the video does credit the creators’ TikTok handles, it does not list their full names. “It’s kind of hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much. I support all of them so much. Hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together,” Rae added. Even with that love, Johnson isn’t too pleased that her work ended up on TV and that she wasn’t invited to be the one to showcase it. “I was very surprised because it’s like ‘Wow, I made a dance that’s made it all the way to TV,'” Johnson said in an interview with PopSugar. “My mom always tells me ‘When it’s my time, it’s my time.’ I felt like that should’ve been mine and Chris’s time, because we created the dance.” Also Read: TikTok Star Addison Rae Joins 'She's All That' Remake According to Johnson, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to her. It’s a common occurrence on TikTok, particularly for Black creators, but she doesn’t want it to continue to be. In her opinion, the credit should’ve been more visible than it was in the description of the video, posted after it aired live (at which time, no credit was given). “I feel like it is very important for us to get our credit because we are very good creators that are very overlooked in what we do.” Read original story Mya Johnson Annoyed to See Addison Rae Perform Her Dance on Fallon: ‘That Should’ve Been My Time’ At TheWrap

  • Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

    The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari, writing on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care, said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The person, who has remained anonymous, “yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention," Elizabeth Kari wrote.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • A Chinese Attack on Taiwan Is Getting Closer

    Beijing sent the largest-ever incursion by Chinese jets into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone last Friday, leading the country’s defense ministry to announce that it would no longer scramble its own planes in response. These flights through Taiwan’s ADIZ are now essentially a regular occurrence, and they figure into a broader Chinese “gray zone” campaign against the country that has included everything from banning pineapple imports to inflict economic pain to sending a fleet of civilian sand-dredging ships to erode the coastlines of Taiwan’s peripheral islands. Scrambling its own jets to intercept the People’s Liberation Army’s planes only drained precious resources at a precarious time, so Taipei will instead train its missile systems on the PLA jets each time an incursion occurs. U.S. defense planners warn that Beijing is softening the ground for an assault — one that might come in the not-so-distant future. At two separate Senate hearings last month, the current head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the nominee to replace him warned of a growing threat of a Chinese attack. It could come “in the next decade, in fact within the next six years,” said Admiral Phil Davidson. His would-be successor, Admiral John Aquilino, a few weeks later offered a similar assessment: “There are spans from today to 2045. My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think.” Their grim assessments are borne out by the facts. First, consider the extent of the Chinese military’s buildup in recent decades. Not only has the People’s Liberation Army embarked on a massive modernization drive for the past 30 years, but these efforts have been supported by an extensive whole-of-country initiative to marshal precisely the kind of resources necessary for an eventual cross-strait invasion. Even one of China’s largest ferry operators has constructed ships according to PLA specifications that could transport equipment and personnel during an amphibious assault. And crucially, this buildup has focused on blunting U.S. deterrence through developing anti-access/area-denial capabilities that would impose significant costs on U.S. forces coming to Taiwan’s defense. These are the kinds of weapons that might sink American ships, neutralize critical battlefield surveillance systems, and threaten bases farther afield. The modernization drive has been so successful that in Pentagon war games, the U.S. consistently loses to China in hypothetical conflicts over Taiwan. Underlying the Chinese push for a military edge is a relentless national determination. “Reunifying” the island with the mainland has long been understood to be a core interest of the party-state and a matter of regime survival. Xi Jinping is believed by U.S. officials to view reunification as key to cementing his rule. When Taiwan elected as its president Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-minded Democratic Progressive Party, the mainland cut off all diplomatic and cooperative channels and stepped up its coercion efforts, leading to today’s gray-zone campaign. In the event of an invasion, the CCP could employ other irregular tactics, such as cyberattacks and disinformation operations, cutting off the island from the rest of the world. This would directly implicate U.S. interests. A successfully executed invasion would obliterate the U.S. posture in the Pacific, potentially driving U.S. allies into Beijing’s orbit. All of America’s bases in the region would be highly vulnerable to attack, and the success of the Taiwan invasion would vindicate the CCP’s thesis of a West in decline, emboldening it to seek further gains. A communist takeover could make for the start of a Chinese-led order in East Asia, and perhaps beyond. To prevent the realization of that nightmare, Congress must work with the Pentagon to fully fund defense-modernization efforts and to overhaul U.S. defense capabilities in the Pacific. This should include, as Admiral Aquilino advocated, the multibillion-dollar Pacific Deterrence Initiative geared to funding the new weapons and technologies needed to counter Chinese capabilities. The only way to deter a direct military confrontation is to convince the Chinese that success is all but impossible. Beijing knows that the U.S. can impose heavy costs on the PLA, but if it sees a possibility of success, it is likely to act nonetheless. The Biden administration, while continuing to build on the Trump administration’s work to bolster ties with Taiwan, ought to work with America’s allies on defense agreements for Taiwan-related contingencies. Such a pact with Australia was recently revealed, and the Japanese government has also cemented an agreement directly with Taipei. Still, more needs to be done. The assumption guiding these efforts, and inspiring a sense of urgency, must be that Beijing could begin its assault at almost any time.