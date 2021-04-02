Rapper Bhad Bhabie Claims to Break OnlyFans Record by Earning $1 Million in Six Hours

Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie has evidently captured the crown as queen of OnlyFans — claiming that she racked up more than $1 million in just six hours after her debut on the not-safe-for-work site.

Bhad Bhabie is charging $23.99 per month for access to photos and videos on her OnlyFans page. Subscribers also are promised the ability to “direct message with this user.”

A post late Thursday on her Instagram account included a pic that apparently showed her total haul from OnlyFans at just over $1 million, including $757,526.08 from subscriptions, $267,675 from DM payments, and $5,502.35 in tips. “Not bad for 6 hours,” she wrote. “We broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record.”

“Crazier than u think DM me,” the rapper says in her OnlyFans bio. “I am on here every night responding.”

Reps for OnlyFans did not immediately respond to a request to verify the rapper’s claims.

The previous OnlyFans recordholder was Bella Thorne, who garnered more than $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform in August 2020. However, the actor-model-influencer was met with a backlash among sex workers who rely on income from OnlyFans, because the site had reduced the maximum limit creators can charge for exclusive content from $200 to $50 (after Thorne had charged $200 for a three-pack of non-explicit photos). Thorne has apologized to the sex-worker community and said she was working with OnlyFans to remedy the situation.

Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli) just turned 18 on March 26. “From now on im gonna do whatever the fuck I want,” she wrote in a caption on an Instagram post Wednesday.

In 2017, Bhad Bhabie became the youngest female rapper ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single “These Heaux.” The artist, who is signed with Atlantic Records, also was the youngest artist in the last decade to go platinum with her 2018 hit “Gucci Flip Flops” (feat. Lil Yachty). Her 2017 single “Hi Bich” also has been certified platinum.

OnlyFans launched in 2016 as a way for social influencers to directly monetize their content, and the U.K.-based site soon gained a reputation for hosting X-rated material. (Two years ago, the New York Times called it “the paywall of porn.”)

Other celebs and influencers who have launched OnlyFans pages include Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, Trey Songz, Amber Rose and Tana Mongeau.

OnlyFans creators receive 80% of the revenue on their earnings including subscriptions, paid messages and tips. Currently, the maximum single tip amount is $100 for new users and $200 for users who have been on the platform for more than four months. Users may spend up to $500 per day on the platform (while those who have been on the platform “for a long time in good standing” have a higher limit), according to OnlyFans’ FAQ.

