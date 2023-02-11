Rapper AKA Dead at 35 After Shooting in South Africa

Kelly Gilmore
·2 min read

The world of music is mourning one of their own.

South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, died on Feb. 10, his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes confirmed in a statement shared to his Instagram. He was 35 years old.

Police told The New York Times that AKA, 35, was walking to his car in the coastal city of Durban in South Africa when two armed people approached from across the street and fired several shots at close range. AKA and another man, who local news reports identified as the rapper's close friend Tebello Motsoan, died at the scene. The New York Times reported that police are still searching for the gunmen.

"It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son," the Forbes family's Feb. 10 statement read, "and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023."

Their message went on to note AKA's legacy as a celebrated music artist and loved one.

Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

"To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo," they wrote. "To many he was AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and gave love in return."

The Forbes noted they are "awaiting further details from the Durban Police."

Kiernan Forbes, AKA
Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Following his passing, DJ Zinhle, who shares 7-year-old Kairo with AKA, took to her Instagram Story Feb. 11 to share various photos of the late artist with their daughter.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Department of Sport, Arts and Culture penned a statement in his honor.

"AKA was counted amongst the best rappers in the continent. He was also a songwriter, music producer and entrepreneur," the statement shared to Twitter Feb. 11 read. "AKA was one of the most patriotic artists who literally flew the South African flag high everywhere he went around the globe."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Recommended Stories

  • Rapper 50 Cent slams Grammys for not having Spanish subtitles for Bad Bunny performance, speech

    When Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammy Awards, the singer got the crowd on their feet.

  • Violence outside British hotel for asylum seekers leads to 15 arrests

    LONDON (Reuters) -British police said on Saturday 15 people, including a 13-year-old child, had been arrested after a protest by crowds outside a hotel housing asylum seekers turned violent, causing injuries and a police van being set on fire. Offenders threw missiles including lit fireworks at police officers following an initially peaceful protest and counter-protest on Friday evening in Knowsley near Liverpool in north-west England, police said. Knowsley Council said the protests occurred outside the Suites Hotel, which has been providing refuge to asylum seekers since January last year under a British government contract.

  • How Dolly Parton makes and spends her $375 million fortune

    Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park is even more lucrative than her music catalog of No. 1 hit songs. Here's how she makes and spends her millions.

  • Popular S.African rapper AKA shot dead outside restaurant

    One of South Africa's hottest rap artists, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the southeastern city of Durban, his family said Saturday.South African gun violence famously claimed the lives of one of Africa's most beloved international artists.

  • Protest outside UK asylum-seeker hotel ends in 15 arrests

    An anti-migration protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England turned violent and resulted in the arrests of 15 people, local police said Saturday. The Merseyside Police department said a police officer and two civilians sustained minor injuries during the disturbance on Friday night in Knowsley, a village located 13.5 kilometers (8.4 miles) from the city of Liverpool. The police force said some protesters threw objects and set a police van on fire.

  • 25 of the Most Depressing Movies Ever Made

    February is prime time for SAD, and pretty much universally recognized as the bleakest month of the year. So what better time to binge watch a bunch of the most depressing films ever made? In the same way that cranking up blues music can serve as a balm to a troubled soul, sinking into a deeply sad movie can be just the thing to give you a sense of catharsis. After all, everyone loves a good wallow once in a while. And in an era of highly calculated blockbusters, it’s oddly refreshing to watch a

  • Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk's 'Pretty Perfect' New L.A. Condo

    "I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far," the Netflix star tells PEOPLE of his stunning, 5,500-square-foot West Hollywood home

  • Channing Tatum will forever be haunted by his awkward first meeting with Matt Damon: 'I still think about it'

    The Magic Mike star says he sometimes breaks into a "cold sweat" recalling the moment.

  • ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34

    Andrew Kelly/ReutersActor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery

  • Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Family Photo of Kardashian Kids: 'Whole Tribe Is a Vibe'

    Her sister Kim also shared the same picture, as well as some sweet snaps of her two sons, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 3½