Rapper 2 Chainz rushed to hospital in early morning Miami car crash

2 Chainz was reportedly rushed to the hospital as the result of a three-car accident that happened early Saturday morning in Miami.

The 46-year-old “Presha” rapper sustained neck injuries in the collision, sources told TMZ.

It’s unclear whether 2 Chainz — who was in the city for the annual art fair, Art Basel — suffered additional injuries in the accident, though he’s said to be in stable condition.

The “Bugatti” artist was leaving the popular Booby Trap strip club shortly before another car smashed into him, apparently from behind, reports TMZ. 2 Chainz was getting ready to exit I-95 when the accident occurred.

Authorities reportedly believe the driver who hit the rapper could have been under the influence.

Florida Highway Patrol told The New York Daily News that the collision involved three vehicles — a 2016 Mercedes, a 2013 Nissan, and a 2010 Toyota.

“There were no fatalities and at least one adult male was transported to an area hospital,” said a spokesperson for FHP.

On his Instagram Story, 2 Chainz shared a video of himself being loaded into the ambulance, panning to the damaged vehicles as a paramedic was getting ready to shut the ambulance doors.

